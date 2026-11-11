Immigration New Zealand announced a rule change taking effect on November 12, 2026 that affects a specific group of residence applicants

The change targets parents and secondary applicants whose dependent child is unlawfully present in New Zealand at the time of their application

Applicants whose cases are declined under the new rules can appeal to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal if they believe special circumstances apply

New Zealand has announced a tightening of its immigration rules that will affect a specific category of applicants, not foreigners in general.

From November 12, 2026, parents and any other secondary applicants will not be granted residence while a dependent child remains unlawfully in New Zealand.

New Zealand tightens residency eligibility rules. Photo credit: RNZ.

Source: UGC

The change, confirmed by Immigration New Zealand (INZ), means that a child's unlawful immigration status must be resolved before residence can be granted to that child's parent or any associated secondary applicants.

Why INZ Is Making the Change

The move is intended to close a gap in the existing rules that has created unequal outcomes within the same family.

Under the rules in place before November 12, 2026, a parent could be granted residence even with a dependent child who was unlawfully present in the country.

This situation could arise when a child entered on a short-term visa but was unable to satisfy the requirements for longer-term visas, such as the Acceptable Standard of Health.

Once a parent secured residence under those conditions, resolving the child's unlawful status became considerably more complicated, leaving different family members with different immigration outcomes.

The new rule is designed to prevent that outcome from occurring in the first place.

What Happens to Current and Future Applicants

Residence applications submitted before November 12, 2026 will not be affected.

Those applications will continue to be assessed under the rules that were in place at the time they were lodged.

For applications processed under the new rules, INZ has confirmed that applicants will be given adequate opportunity and time to respond to any concerns raised about a dependent child's immigration status before a final decision is made.

INZ has urged parents to take all reasonable steps to regularise their child's status during this period.

Where an application is declined, the applicant is not without recourse. Declined applications can be appealed to the Immigration and Protection Tribunal if the applicant believes that special circumstances apply to their case.

New Zealand announces immigration updates

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that New Zealand's Immigration New Zealand (INZ) announced updates to its Work to Residence visa, introducing two skilled pathways for foreign workers.

The Trades and Technician pathway requires applicants to hold a relevant Level 4 or higher qualification recognised on the NZQCF.

Source: Legit.ng