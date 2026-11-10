Rev. Fr. Finbarr Chukwu has apologised after a video of him singing a campaign jingle associated with Peter Obi during a church service circulated online

The Imo-based priest said he joined the singing spontaneously during a thanksgiving service attended by people associated with a political campaign

Chukwu admitted that his action could create the impression that he was supporting a particular candidate

A Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Finbarr Chukwu, has apologised after a video showing him singing a campaign song associated with former Labour Party presidential candidate Peter Obi during a church service went viral.

The priest, who is attached to St. Dominic’s Secondary School, Ugiri, in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State, issued a clarification letter dated November 4, 2026.

The letter was addressed to the Catholic Bishop of Okigwe Diocese, Most Rev. Solomon Amatu, fellow priests, Catholic faithful, and the general public.

Rev Father Chukwu stresses that priests were expected to remain politically neutral. Photos: @peterobi/IG.

Source: Instagram

Why the priest joined the campaign song

Explaining the incident, Chukwu said it happened during a thanksgiving service attended by a family and some individuals linked to a political campaign.

According to him, some members of the group began singing campaign songs, and he spontaneously joined them without fully considering how his participation might be perceived.

However, he said he later recognised the implications of his action and advised those present to respect the sanctity of church functions by keeping political activities separate from religious celebrations.

The priest regretted that the viral video did not capture the moment he gave the advice.

Chukwu maintained that his participation was not driven by partisan interests.

Nevertheless, he acknowledged that the incident could give the impression that he supported a particular political party or candidate.

He stressed that priests were expected to remain politically neutral and conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the Church's teachings and mission.

Read the Catholic Father's apology letter here:

Peter Obi is the NDC presidential candidate in 2027. Photo: @peterobi/IG.

Source: Facebook

Peter Obi clears air on ₦127bn Anambra debt controversy

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that Peter Obi publicly addressed two controversies: an alleged falling-out with Governor Soludo and debt claims tied to his time as Anambra governor.

The Anambra State Government said eight external borrowings linked to Obi's tenure had $92.35m outstanding as of June 30, 2026.

Obi questioned how the $123.77m figure was calculated, citing Debt Management Office records that showed far lower figures when he left office in 2014

Source: Legit.ng