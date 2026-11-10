Bende Group Faults Claims That Kalu Is Behind Prosecution of Emenike Okorie

The Bende Socio-Political Forum said the case is between the Inspector-General of Police and Okorie, not Kalu personally

The group challenged those citing Okorie's disability as grounds to halt the case, arguing it does not confer immunity from prosecution

BSPF also questioned why Okorie's disability was not raised when he allegedly made serious financial accusations against Kalu online

A socio-political group in Bende Local Government Area of Abia state has pushed back against what it describes as a deliberate effort to cast Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, as the driving force behind the criminal prosecution of Emenike Okorie.

The Bende Socio-Political Forum (BSPF) said in a statement signed on Tuesday by its President, Hon. David Munachi, and Secretary, Comrade Nnamdi Ikechukwu, that the matter before the Federal High Court in Abuja is between the Inspector-General of Police and Okorie, with Kalu listed only as the nominal complainant. The charge before the court is filed under Charge No. FHC/ABJ/CR/710/2026, with the IGP as complainant and Okorie as defendant.

The Bende Socio-Political Forum clarifies the circumstances surrounding the criminal case involving Emenike Okorie. Photo: Bende Socio-Political Forum

Source: Facebook

The forum said it is misleading to claim that Kalu personally sent Okorie to prison when the criminal proceedings are being handled by the police, and urged commentators to review the actual court documents rather than rely on emotionally driven narratives.

On Okorie's Disability

The BSPF also addressed arguments that Okorie's reported physical disability should halt or complicate the prosecution. The group acknowledged that his dignity, welfare, and constitutional rights must be respected throughout the process, but was firm that disability alone cannot shield a person from criminal accountability.

"Being physically challenged does not place anybody above the law or automatically exempt a person from answering allegations of criminal conduct. Persons living with disabilities deserve dignity and equal protection under the law, but disability cannot become a blanket immunity against prosecution," the group said.

The forum also questioned the timing of the disability argument, asking why concerns about Okorie's vulnerability were not raised when he was allegedly making accusations about Kalu's conduct online. "Why should the issue suddenly become about physical disability only when the law demands accountability for public allegations?" it said.

What the Charge Sheet Contains

According to the BSPF, the charge sheet references publications on the Umuhu Ezechi Development Union WhatsApp platform in which Okorie allegedly described Kalu as a scammer, accused him of involvement in the diversion of N348 million meant for a garri-processing plant in Umuhu Ezechi, and called him an 'aza man' who defrauded people in South Africa and Australia.

The group challenged anyone claiming community funds were stolen to produce verifiable financial records, audit reports, and bank transaction documents. "Serious allegations require serious evidence, not social media campaigns," the statement read.

The BSPF insisted that Kalu, as an individual, retains the right to protect his reputation regardless of his public office, and that such rights should not be undermined through cyberbullying or character assassination framed as political criticism.

The organisation called on the police and the judiciary to handle the case professionally and without political interference, while safeguarding Okorie's fundamental rights. It maintained that the appropriate place to settle the matter is the court of law.

Source: Legit.ng