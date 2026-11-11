Germany has set a clear age threshold that determines which citizenship applicants are automatically exempt from sitting the naturalisation test

Applicants below a specific age are not required to take the test, while those above it must pass unless they qualify for separate exceptions

Germany's rules outline distinct categories of exemption beyond age, leaving many prospective citizens to check whether they qualify

Germany has established a clear age requirement that determines whether applicants for citizenship must sit the official naturalisation test, drawing attention from many Nigerians navigating the country's immigration rules.

The regulation forms part of Germany's broader citizenship framework, which sets out specific conditions under which the standard test requirement can be waived. Understanding who qualifies for an exemption has become increasingly relevant as more Africans pursue long-term settlement in Europe.

Germany states age at which foreigners must take citizenship test to become citizens. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/picture alliance

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Age exemption for the Germany citizenship test

Applicants who are under 16 years of age are automatically exempt from taking the citizenship test. Germany's rules make this threshold explicit, stating: "If you are 16 years of age or older, you must take and pass the test, unless one of the exceptions listed below applies to you."

This means that children applying for German citizenship before their 16th birthday will not be required to sit or pass the examination as a condition of their application.

Other exceptions beyond the age rule

Germany's citizenship rules do not limit exemptions to age alone. The regulation acknowledges that additional exceptions exist beyond the under-16 threshold, meaning applicants who are 16 or older may still be excused from the test if they meet certain qualifying conditions listed separately under the country's naturalisation guidelines.

Prospective applicants are advised to review the full list of exemptions carefully to determine whether any apply to their individual circumstances before proceeding with their citizenship application.

Germany sets 33 questions for citizenship test

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had announced the categories of foreigners exempt from taking its citizenship test.

The country’s rules provide exemptions for certain applicants who meet specific conditions, allowing them to apply for naturalisation without sitting the test.

Source: Legit.ng