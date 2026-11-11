Germany Sets Age Requirement for Exemption From German Citizenship Test
- Germany has set a clear age threshold that determines which citizenship applicants are automatically exempt from sitting the naturalisation test
- Applicants below a specific age are not required to take the test, while those above it must pass unless they qualify for separate exceptions
- Germany's rules outline distinct categories of exemption beyond age, leaving many prospective citizens to check whether they qualify
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Germany has established a clear age requirement that determines whether applicants for citizenship must sit the official naturalisation test, drawing attention from many Nigerians navigating the country's immigration rules.
The regulation forms part of Germany's broader citizenship framework, which sets out specific conditions under which the standard test requirement can be waived. Understanding who qualifies for an exemption has become increasingly relevant as more Africans pursue long-term settlement in Europe.
Age exemption for the Germany citizenship test
Applicants who are under 16 years of age are automatically exempt from taking the citizenship test. Germany's rules make this threshold explicit, stating: "If you are 16 years of age or older, you must take and pass the test, unless one of the exceptions listed below applies to you."
This means that children applying for German citizenship before their 16th birthday will not be required to sit or pass the examination as a condition of their application.
Other exceptions beyond the age rule
Germany's citizenship rules do not limit exemptions to age alone. The regulation acknowledges that additional exceptions exist beyond the under-16 threshold, meaning applicants who are 16 or older may still be excused from the test if they meet certain qualifying conditions listed separately under the country's naturalisation guidelines.
Prospective applicants are advised to review the full list of exemptions carefully to determine whether any apply to their individual circumstances before proceeding with their citizenship application.
Germany sets 33 questions for citizenship test
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Germany had announced the categories of foreigners exempt from taking its citizenship test.
The country’s rules provide exemptions for certain applicants who meet specific conditions, allowing them to apply for naturalisation without sitting the test.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng