NairaGram is reportedly one channel for distributing the government’s ₦50,000 relief grant to selected vulnerable Nigerians

Beneficiaries must await official selection; having a NairaGram wallet, NIN, or bank account does not guarantee payment

Verify USSD instructions through official channels and never share PINs, one-time passwords, or pay fees to claim the grant

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Nigerians awaiting the Federal Government’s ₦50,000 relief grant are turning their attention to NairaGram, a digital payment platform identified in reports as one of the channels for distributing financial assistance to vulnerable households.

The payment arrangement is linked to the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI), a programme designed to provide financial support to eligible Nigerians struggling with rising living costs.

How to use NairaGram to withdraw FG's N50,000 grant. Credit: Anadolu/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Unlike conventional bank payments, NairaGram reportedly allows beneficiaries to access funds through mobile wallets and USSD services, potentially eliminating the need for smartphones or internet connections.

However, receiving the grant depends on official beneficiary selection, not simply opening a wallet or dialling a payment code.

What Nigerians should know about NairaGram?

NairaGram is described as a digital payment service used to facilitate the distribution of government relief funds to selected beneficiaries.

Under the reported arrangement, eligible recipients can receive money through mobile wallets connected to their registered telephone numbers and verified identity information.

The platform's USSD functionality is particularly important for Nigerians living in communities with limited internet access or without smartphones.

Beneficiaries are expected to receive payment notifications after their eligibility has been established through the relevant government selection process.

How to access the ₦50,000 grant

According to published guides, selected beneficiaries can follow these steps to access their payments:

1. Wait for notification: Eligible recipients are expected to receive an official SMS confirming their selection and providing instructions.

2. Confirm participation: Follow the instructions in the notification to activate or confirm the designated mobile wallet.

3. Access the USSD service: Published guides identify *726*00# as NairaGram's access code. Beneficiaries should verify the code through an official provider channel before using it.

4. Check payment status: Follow the authenticated wallet instructions to confirm whether the ₦50,000 payment has been credited.

5. Withdraw or transfer funds: Where supported, beneficiaries may transfer available funds to a bank account or use an authorised cash-out channel.

Transaction charges, withdrawal limits and available transfer options should be confirmed directly with the provider.

Who qualifies for the government grant?

The relief programme is described as targeting vulnerable Nigerians identified through government social protection records, including the National Social Register.

Possessing a National Identification Number, bank account, or NairaGram wallet does not automatically qualify anyone for payment.

Beneficiary selection and disbursement are separate processes, meaning individuals identified for support may not necessarily receive funds simultaneously.

Applicants should therefore avoid assuming that a delayed notification means their payment has been cancelled, ThisDay reports.

Warning over fake grant messages

As interest in the ₦50,000 payment grows, Nigerians should remain alert to fraudulent messages promising immediate disbursement.

Steps to withdraw your FG's grant through Nairagram as payment resumes. Credit: NERSI

Source: UGC

Beneficiaries should never disclose their banking PINs, one-time passwords or wallet security credentials to anyone claiming to represent the government.

They should also avoid paying registration, verification or processing fees to individuals promising access to the grant.

Importantly, the reported NairaGram payment arrangements and USSD instructions require independent confirmation from official government and provider channels before beneficiaries act on them.

The safest approach is to rely on verified notifications and authenticated payment services.

Platforms, USSD codes to access FG's grant

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians seeking to benefit from the Federal Government’s ₦50,000 relief grant can check their eligibility and access the funds through five designated digital financial service providers, using USSD codes and mobile banking platforms.

The payment, introduced under the National Emergency Relief and Stabilisation Intervention (NERSI) on October 30, 2026, is designed to provide financial assistance to vulnerable households struggling with rising living costs and economic hardship.

Source: Legit.ng