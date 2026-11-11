UK Sets Age Requirements for Exemption From British Citizenship Test
- The UK government has outlined specific age groups that do not need to sit the Life in the UK citizenship test when applying for citizenship
- Applicants below 18 years of age fall within one of the two age brackets that the UK government has exempted from the test
- The UK government has also exempted applicants who are 65 years old and above from taking the citizenship test
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The United Kingdom has clarified which age groups are not required to take its citizenship test, offering important guidance for those pursuing British nationality.
The Life in the UK test is a standard requirement for most adults applying for British citizenship or indefinite leave to remain. However, the UK government has made clear that certain applicants are not obligated to sit the exam based solely on their age.
Age groups exempt from UK citizenship test
According to the UK government, two categories of applicants are automatically excused from the test.
- The first covers anyone under the age of 18 at the time of application.
- The second covers applicants who are 65 years old or older.
The official guidance states:
"You do not need to take the test if you are under 18 or are 65 or over."
What this means for citizenship applicants
For those who fall within either age bracket, the exemption removes one of the key hurdles in the citizenship application process. The Life in the UK test, which covers British history, culture, laws, and values, is typically a mandatory step for eligible adults before they can proceed with their application.
Applicants who are 18 to 64 years old remain required to pass the test as part of the standard process. Those who qualify for the age exemption can proceed without scheduling or sitting the exam, simplifying their path to citizenship.
https://www.gov.uk/life-in-the-uk-test
UK: nationalities exempt from English test
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UK government had published a list of 19 countries and territories whose citizens are exempt from proving their English language proficiency when applying for settlement or British citizenship.
The list includes countries such as Canada, Australia, Jamaica, New Zealand, Ireland, Malta, and the United States. The government explained that applicants from countries not on the list must provide proof of their English language ability.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng