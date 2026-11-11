Nigerian influencer and conflict reporter D. English Alhaji announced the death of his only child on November 10, 2026

English Alhaji shared the heartbreaking news directly on social media in a raw and emotional post

Celebrities including Angela Okorie, Ruth Kadiri, and Samklef flooded his comment section with condolences

Nigerian digital creator and conflict reporter D. English Alhaji has shared devastating news with his followers, announcing the death of his only son on 10 November 2026.

The influencer, widely known as DEA, broke the news on social media in a brief but gut-wrenching post that left thousands of followers in shock. He wrote:

"Just lost my son My only son My only child Am finished."

Content creator D English Alhaji suffers a major loss. Credit: denglishalhaji

Source: Instagram

English Alhaji has built a significant following through his coverage of insecurity, bandit attacks, kidnappings, and governance failures across Nigeria. His fearless reporting on political accountability has made him one of the country's most recognisable digital advocates.

Celebrities and fans mourn with English Alhaji

The outpouring of grief in his comment section was immediate, with prominent Nigerian celebrities like actresses Angela Okorie and Ruth Kadiri, music producer Samklef, and businessman Blord among those offering their condolences.

Here are some of the reactions from Instagram below:

D. English Alhaji’s brief post about losing his son has moved celebrities and fans. Credit: denglishalhaji

Source: Instagram

@realangelaokorie wrote:

"Oh my God 😭😭😭 am so sorry nwannemooo chaii ndo"

@ruthkadiri commented:

"Oh so sorry"

@samklef said:

"So sorry for your loss God is your strength"

@mrblordofficial reacted:

"Chai , sorry my dear brother"

@iamnoonzi wrote:

"Ina lillahi wa ina illaihi rajuun so sorry brother 😞 may his soul rest in peace 🙏🏽 amen"

@__nishah_ shared:

"Ooooh God English Alhaji I'm so sorry for your loss may he rest in eternal peace 😢"

@_zeezeey_matazu commented:

"So sorry our dear brother 😢 may his soul rest in perfect peace. Ameen"

@uslorhomes wrote:

"Condolences bro 😢. I come against every spirit of death in Jesus name ; Amen 🙏🏾"

@avilanaturalle_karu_abuja said: "Oh dear, my condolences. God rest his soul and comfort you."

English Alhaji's post announcing the passing of his only child is below:

Nollywood stars mourn singer Toluwanisings’ death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood stars mourned Toluwanisings following his death on Wednesday, October 14, 2026. Funke Akindele, Muyiwa Ademola, Nkechi Blessing Sunday and Jumoke Odetola expressed shock and sadness over his sudden passing.

Other movie stars, including Mo Bimpe, Faithia Williams, Eniola Badmus and Adeniyi Johnson, also paid tribute to the late singer, with many struggling to come to terms with the loss.

Source: Legit.ng