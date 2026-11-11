Davido and Chioma travelled to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, for Diamond Platnumz's wedding celebrations

A video captured inside the Tanzanian singer's luxury mansion showed the couple sharing a meal with other guests

Davido was caught on camera performing a sweet gesture for Chioma at the dining table

Davido is not letting anyone forget what it means to be a devoted husband, and a candid video from Diamond Platnumz's luxurious Dar es Salaam mansion on 10 November 2026 is the latest proof.

The Nigerian music star and his wife, Chioma, had flown into Tanzania ahead of Diamond Platnumz's wedding.

Davido showers Chioma with affection at Diamond Platnumz's mansion. Credit: @chefchi, @davido

Source: Instagram

The couple joined the Tanzanian superstar at his home for a dinner gathering, and it was during this relaxed, celebratory setting that Davido's sweet moment was captured on camera.

As Chioma made her way to the dining table carrying her food, Davido stepped forward and pulled out her chair, allowing her to settle in comfortably before taking his own seat.

Davido and Chioma's loved-up moment at Diamond Platnumz's mansion goes viral. Credit: @chefchi, @davido

Source: Instagram

The footage, watermarked with the "WASAFI MEDIA" logo, was filmed inside an elegantly decorated dining area within the mansion and quickly spread across social media.

The brief but telling gesture at the dinner table quickly resonated with viewers online, with many pointing to it as a reflection of the couple's dynamic off the camera.

It is the kind of moment that might go unnoticed in a private setting, but in the age of social media, it has taken on a life of its own.

Watch Davido pull out the chair for Chioma at Diamond Platnumz's mansion:

Israel DMW praises Chioma ahead of wedding

Legit.ng reported that Israel DMW shared a post about his boss' wife, Chioma, as they prepare for their wedding in 2024.

He wrote an emotional message and highlighted her good qualities, while also praising his boss for his choice. He thanked Chioma for being the reason for Davido's success and happiness, as he emphasised that she came from a good home.

Fans were excited about the post; they also joined him in appreciating Chioma and gushed over Israel for loving his boss and his family unconditionally.

Source: Legit.ng