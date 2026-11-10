The Slipknot band members have collectively amassed significant wealth over nearly three decades of relentless touring, album sales, and business ventures. Corey Taylor sits at the top with an estimated public baseline net worth of $12 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. That figure does not fully account for his major share of the band's landmark $120 million catalogue deal completed with HarbourView Equity Partners in November 2025. Taylor's income from fronting two of rock's most successful bands makes him the wealthiest member by a clear margin.

Corey Taylor, Craig Jones, Jim Root, Shawn Crahan, and Chris Fehn are among the Slipknot band members ranked by net worth. Photo: Scott, Stefan M., Scott, Benjamin, Justin (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

Corey Taylor leads all Slipknot band members with an estimated net worth of $12 million, boosted further by his significant publishing share in the 2025 HarbourView catalog deal.

with an estimated net worth of $12 million, boosted further by his significant publishing share in the 2025 HarbourView catalog deal. Runner-up members Craig Jones and Sid Wilson each estimate around $10 million , built primarily through decades of Slipknot touring and royalties.

, built primarily through decades of Slipknot touring and royalties. The overall range runs from $12 million down to $500,000 , with founder Paul Gray's estate sitting at the lower end at the time of his death in 2010.

, with founder Paul Gray's estate sitting at the lower end at the time of his death in 2010. The $120 million catalog sale to HarbourView Equity Partners in November 2025 may have significantly increased the net worth of several current and former members.

in November 2025 may have significantly increased the net worth of several current and former members. The lowest-paid active-era member was Alessandro Venturella, with an estimated net worth of around $1.5 million reflecting his shorter tenure with the band.

How we ranked Slipknot's net worth

Rankings are based on individual net worth estimates drawn from Celebrity Net Worth, supplemented by reporting from Music Business Worldwide, electrikjam.com, and Yahoo Finance. We use the most up-to-date figures available at the time of publishing (November 2026). Net worth estimates for musicians are inherently approximate, as they rarely disclose personal finances publicly. Where sources conflict, we default to Celebrity Net Worth as the baseline.

Slipknot net worth summary table

Member Role Est. Net Worth Active Years Corey Taylor Lead vocals $12 million 1997–present Craig Jones Sampler/keyboards ~$8.82 million 1996–2023 Jim Root Guitar $8 million 1999–present Shawn Crahan Percussion/co-founder $8 million 1995–present Chris Fehn Percussion $8 million 1998–2019 Sid Wilson Turntables/DJ ~$6 million 1998–2026 Mick Thomson Guitar $5 million 1996–present Jay Weinberg Drums ~$1 million 2014–2023 Alessandro Venturella Bass ~$1.5 million 2014–present Paul Gray Bass/co-founder $500K (at death) 1995–2010

Slipknot band members ranked by net worth

The list below counts down from the lowest net worth to the highest, covering both current and former members who defined the band's classic nine-piece lineup — plus key additions from later eras.

10. Paul Gray (~$500,000)

Paul Gray of Slipknot performs during the 2009 Rock On The Range festival. Photo: Barry Brecheisen

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Paul Dedrick Gray

Paul Dedrick Gray Date of birth: 8 April 1972

8 April 1972 Nationality: American

American Role: Bass, co-founder

Bass, co-founder Active years: 1995–2010

1995–2010 Estimated net worth: ~$500,000 (at time of death)

Paul Gray was an American musician best known as the co-founder and bassist of Slipknot, maintaining an estimated net worth of $500,000 at the time of his tragic death in 2010. Despite his role as a primary songwriter, his modest estate at the time reflected the economic realities of the metal industry in the 2000s.

Following Slipknot's $120 million catalog sale to HarbourView Equity Partners in late 2025, Gray's estate received a substantial posthumous payout estimated between $10 million and $15 million, significantly revising his financial legacy.

9. Alessandro Venturella (~$1.5 million)

Alessandro Venturella of Slipknot performs at Manchester Arena. Photo: Shirlaine Forrest

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Alessandro Venturella

Alessandro Venturella Date of birth: Not publicly verified

Not publicly verified Nationality: British-Italian

British-Italian Role: Bass

Bass Active years: 2014–present

2014–present Estimated net worth: ~$1.5 million

Alessandro Venturella joined Slipknot in 2014 as the permanent replacement for Paul Gray, stepping in after the band had used fill-in bassists for several years. His net worth reflects a tenure that, while ongoing, began well after the band's commercial peak.

His income stems primarily from live touring with Slipknot — one of the highest-grossing metal acts in the world — along with merchandise and album royalties from records released after.5: The Gray Chapter in 2014.

8. Jay Weinberg (~$1 million)

Jay Weinberg attends the Guitar Centre's Drum-Off National Finale. Photo: JB Lacroix

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Jay Weinberg

Jay Weinberg Date of birth: 10 September 1990

10 September 1990 Age: 36 (as of November 2026)

36 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Drums

Drums Active years: 2014–2023

2014–2023 Estimated net worth: ~$1 million

Jay Weinberg served as Slipknot's drummer for nearly a decade, joining in 2014 after the departure of founding member Joey Jordison. The son of E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, he contributed to The End, So Far (2022) before being replaced.

Eloy Casagrande, born 29 January 1991 in Brazil, was officially confirmed as Weinberg's replacement in April 2024. In the same year he joined Slipknot, Casagrande was voted Best Metal Drummer in Modern Drummer magazine's 2024 Readers' Poll.

7. Mick Thomson ($5 million)

Mick Thomson of Slipknot performs in concert during Resurrection Fest. Photo: Mariano Regidor

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Mick Thomson

Mick Thomson Date of birth: 3 November 1973

3 November 1973 Age: 53 (as of November 2026)

53 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Guitar (#7)

Guitar (#7) Active years: 1996–present

1996–present Estimated net worth: $5 million

Mick Thomson is an American musician with a net worth of $5 million. Known to fans as "#7," Thomson has been a core member of Slipknot since the late 1990s, helping define its crushing, down-tuned guitar sound and technical precision.

As a longtime guitarist who performed on Slipknot's most successful albums, Thomson received a share primarily tied to master recording royalties, though his publishing participation is believed to be smaller than that of core songwriters like Corey Taylor and Jim Root.

6. Sid Wilson (~$6 million)

Sid Wilson attends Matt Mathews' Celebration of Boujee On A Budget Tour with Live Nation. Photo: Jesse Grant

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Sidney George Wilson

Sidney George Wilson Date of birth: 20 January 1977

20 January 1977 Age: 49 (as of November 2026)

49 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Turntables/DJ (#0)

Turntables/DJ (#0) Active years: 1998–2026

1998–2026 Estimated net worth: ~$6 million

Sid Wilson's net worth is estimated at ~$6 million, built from decades of Slipknot albums and tours, as well as solo DJ work under the alias DJ Starscream, merchandise sales, and various collaborations. Wilson concluded his nearly 28-year run as the band's turntablist following his departure in August 2026, though his ongoing solo projects and accumulated earnings continue to sustain his financial standing.

5. Chris Fehn ($8 million)

Full name: Christopher Michael Fehn

Christopher Michael Fehn Date of birth: 24 February 1973

24 February 1973 Age: 53 (as of November 2026)

53 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Percussion (#3)

Percussion (#3) Active years: 1998–2019

1998–2019 Estimated net worth: $8 million

Chris Fehn is an American musician with a net worth of $8 million, best known as a percussionist and former member of Slipknot, famed for his long-nosed Pinocchio-style mask and energetic stage presence. Fehn joined Slipknot in 1998, shortly before the music band signed to Roadrunner Records, replacing original percussionist Greg Welts.

In 2019, Fehn parted ways with Slipknot following a legal dispute over financial matters. His lawsuit cited "unseen" payments and compensation, which was later settled in 2022. Despite his exit, two decades of touring and royalties still put his estimated Slipknot net worth firmly in the $8 million bracket.

4. Shawn Crahan ($8 million)

Shawn Crahan, "Clown" of Slipknot, attends a press conference to present Knot Fest 2015 in Mexico City. Photo: Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Michael Shawn Crahan

Michael Shawn Crahan Date of birth: 24 September 1969

24 September 1969 Age: 57 (as of November 2026)

57 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Percussion, co-founder (#6, "Clown")

Percussion, co-founder (#6, "Clown") Active years: 1995–present

1995–present Estimated net worth: $8 million

Shawn Crahan is an American musician, artist, and record producer with a net worth of $8 million. Often referred to as "Clown," Crahan has remained the band's longest-serving member and one of its most consistent visionaries, with his influence across imagery, album concepts, and artistic direction being vital to Slipknot's identity.

As a founding member and longtime creative director, Crahan was likely among the biggest individual beneficiaries of the 2025 catalog deal, holding meaningful songwriting and business equity stakes tied to Slipknot's intellectual property and overall brand. He also directed the film Officer Downe (2016), diversifying his creative revenue.

3. Jim Root ($8 million)

Jim Root of Slipknot attends a press conference to announce Knotfest. Photo: Victor Chavez

Source: Getty Images

Full name: James Donald Root

James Donald Root Date of birth: 2 October 1971

2 October 1971 Age: 55 (as of November 2026)

55 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Guitar (#4)

Guitar (#4) Active years: 1999–present

1999–present Estimated net worth: $8 million

Jim Root is an American musician with a net worth of $8 million, best known as one of Slipknot's two guitarists and a former longtime member of Stone Sour. Standing at 6'6" with his signature black-and-white mask and #4 jumpsuit, Root has been a cornerstone of the band's sound since joining in 1999.

As one of Slipknot's primary guitarists and key songwriters, Root benefited from both master recording royalties and publishing income. Based on industry-standard assumptions, his pre-tax payout from the HarbourView transaction was likely in the range of approximately $10 million to $15 million. His former membership in Stone Sour alongside Corey Taylor added a further independent revenue stream.

2. Craig Jones (~$8.82 million)

Full name: Craig Michael Jones

Craig Michael Jones Date of birth: 11 February 1972

11 February 1972 Age: 54 (as of November 2026)

54 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Sampler/keyboards (#5, "133")

Sampler/keyboards (#5, "133") Active years: 1996–2023

1996–2023 Estimated net worth: ~$8.82 million

Craig Jones' net worth is estimated at $8.82 million, primarily from Slipknot's royalties, album sales, and extensive touring. He joined Slipknot in 1996 as a guitarist before quickly shifting to the sampler and keyboardist role, and went on to contribute to all Slipknot albums from the 1999 self-titled debut through The End, So Far (2022).

Jones is ranked second here using the lower end of his estimated range, as Celebrity Net Worth has not published a standalone figure. Also known as "133," Jones joined in 1996 as the band's sampler and keyboardist, making him the second longest-serving member of the band after Shawn Crahan. His consistent presence across the band's most commercially successful era underpins his substantial earnings.

1. Corey Taylor ($12 million)

Corey Taylor performs during the Pinkpop Festival. Photo: Didier Messens

Source: Getty Images

Full name: Corey Todd Taylor

Corey Todd Taylor Date of birth: 8 December 1973

8 December 1973 Age: 52 (as of November 2026)

52 (as of November 2026) Nationality: American

American Role: Lead vocals (#8)

Lead vocals (#8) Active years: 1997–present

1997–present Estimated net worth: $12 million

$12 million Instagram: @coreytaylor

Corey Taylor is an American singer, songwriter, and musician with a net worth of $12 million, best known for leading two of the most influential rock bands of the last three decades: Slipknot and Stone Sour. With multiple chart-topping albums, a solo career, bestselling books, and collaborations with a wide array of artists, Taylor has become one of rock music's most recognisable and outspoken figures.

As Slipknot's primary lyricist, Corey Taylor is believed to control a significant share of the band's publishing rights. Based on standard industry assumptions, his pre-tax payout from the HarbourView transaction was likely in the range of approximately $20 million to $25 million — which, if accurate, would push his real-world wealth well above the $12 million baseline figure. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Slipknot struck the deal with HarbourView Equity Partners in November 2025, covering publishing and recording-master royalties, making it the single largest financial event in the band's history.

FAQs

Who is the richest member of Slipknot?

Corey Taylor is the richest member of Slipknot, with an estimated net worth of $12 million according to Celebrity Net Worth. That figure is considered a pre-catalogue-sale baseline — his pre-tax payout from the 2025 HarbourView transaction was likely in the range of approximately $20 million to $25 million, making his real total wealth potentially far higher.

What is Slipknot's overall net worth as a band?

Slipknot officially sold a majority stake in their music catalog to HarbourView Equity Partners in November 2025, sealing a deal that had been rumoured for months and is worth roughly $120 million according to Billboard. The catalog has accumulated 14.6 million album consumption units in the US and 6.8 billion domestic streams, translating to about $15.5 million in recording revenue and an additional $5.2 million in publishing royalties annually.

What happened to Chris Fehn and his Slipknot net worth?

Christopher Michael Fehn, born on 24 February 1973, in Des Moines, Iowa, was the band's energetic percussionist known as #3 and his distinctive Pinocchio-style mask. In 2019, Fehn parted ways with Slipknot following a legal dispute over financial matters. His current estimated net worth of $8 million reflects the royalties and touring income he accumulated during more than 20 years with the band.

How did Paul Gray make his money?

Paul Gray was an American musician best known as the co-founder and bassist of the heavy metal band Slipknot. As a founding member and one of the band's primary songwriters, Gray played a major role in shaping the music that drove Slipknot's commercial success. Gray died in 2010 after an accidental drug-related incident, with his estate valued modestly at $500,000 at the time — though the 2025 catalog sale has since delivered a posthumous financial legacy far beyond that figure.

What is Sid Wilson's net worth after leaving Slipknot?

Sid Wilson has an estimated net worth of $10 million, built from Slipknot albums and tours as well as his solo DJ work and merchandise sales. Wilson was dismissed from the band in August 2026, but his decades of Slipknot earnings and ongoing projects under his DJ Starscream alias are expected to sustain his financial standing going forward.

We also highlighted facts about Pink Floyd's members and how their fortunes compare, from Syd Barrett’s estimated $500,000 net worth at death to Roger Waters' $310 million.

The band's 2024 catalogue sale to Sony Music was valued at $400 million, but it did not include songwriting rights—leaving Waters to continue earning publishing royalties from the hits he helped write.

Source: Legit.ng