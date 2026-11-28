Voter turnout in Nigeria's presidential elections fell across five consecutive election cycles after a 2003 peak

The 2023 presidential election recorded the lowest turnout figure in the country's Fourth Republic history

Data spanning seven elections reveals a cumulative decline of more than 42 percentage points since 2003

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over eight years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

FCT, Abuja - Nigeria's presidential election voter turnout has declined sharply over the past two decades, dropping from a Fourth Republic high of 69.08% in 2003 to just 26.71% in 2023, according to electoral data covering seven consecutive presidential elections.

The figures, calculated as total votes cast as a percentage of registered voters, show that turnout peaked in 2003 before entering a prolonged and unbroken downward trend through five successive election cycles.

Presidential election turnout drop across five consecutive elections, a decline of 42.37 percentage points over two decades. Photo credit: @inecnigeria

Source: Twitter

This was disclosed by a statistics platform StatiSense @StatiSense on Thursday, November 26, 2026.

Nigeria's voter turnout across seven elections

The decline began after the 2003 election. Turnout fell to 57.49% in 2007, then to 53.68% in 2011.

The 2015 election, which saw Muhammadu Buhari defeat incumbent Goodluck Jonathan in what was widely regarded as a historic democratic contest, recorded 43.65% — still a notable drop from the previous cycle.

The fall accelerated in subsequent elections. Turnout slid further to 34.75% in 2019 and then to 26.71% in 2023, the lowest figure recorded in any presidential election since Nigeria returned to civilian rule in 1999.

The 1999 election, which ended military rule and brought Olusegun Obasanjo to power, recorded a turnout of 52.26%. That figure was surpassed in 2003, when turnout climbed to 69.08%, before the sustained decline took hold.

A 42-point fall over two decades

In total, voter turnout fell by 42.37 percentage points between 2003 and 2023. The 2023 election, in which Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress was declared the winner, drew only slightly more than one in four registered voters to cast a ballot.

The consistent downward trajectory across five elections points to a widening gap between the number of Nigerians registering to vote and the number who ultimately participate on election day.

Nigeria presidential election winners and votes received

Meanwhile, Legit.ng also reported that data from INEC showed how winning vote totals shifted dramatically across Nigeria's seven presidential elections since 1999.

Tinubu's 2023 victory stood out for a record it set that no other winner had reached in the democratic era.

The figures traced a peak at 24.6 million votes in 2007 and a steep decline that continued through the following cycles.

Source: Legit.ng