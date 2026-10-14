Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada has announced a temporary measure allowing certain work permit holders to study for up to six months without a study permit

The policy targets three different occupations seeking short-term licensing, education, or training programmes in Canada

The measure runs until December 31, 2027, and does not create a new immigration pathway for temporary workers

Canada's federal immigration body has announced a new temporary measure that removes a key bureaucratic hurdle for a select group of foreign workers already living in the country.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) published the notice on 9 September 2026, confirming that eligible work permit holders can now pursue up to six months of study without needing to obtain a separate study permit.

Canada states the occupations that lets foreign workers to study without a study permit. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The measure aims to strengthen Canada's economy and support public services by making better use of skilled workers already on the ground.

Canada: Which occupations qualify

The policy targets:

1. Tradespeople

2. Nurses

3. Laboratory technicians.

These three occupational groups often require short-term licensing courses, training programmes, or continuing education to remain compliant with Canadian professional standards, and the existing requirement to hold a study permit before enrolling had created delays for many of them.

Under the new arrangement, qualifying workers can complete short-term educational requirements tied to their profession without the additional step of applying for a study permit. However, the exemption only covers short-duration programmes. Workers intending to pursue full-time studies must still follow the standard study permit application process.

Canada: What the measure does not do

IRCC was clear that this is not a new immigration pathway. The announcement does not open any additional route to permanent residency or alter the conditions attached to existing work permits. The government separately confirmed it remains committed to reducing Canada's temporary resident population to below 5% of the total national population before the end of 2027.

The measure is set to expire on 31 December 2027, aligning with that broader population management target.

For Nigerian professionals and other African migrants already holding Canadian work permits in the healthcare and trades sectors, the change could ease access to the short courses and certification programmes many need to advance in their fields, without the added time and cost of a parallel permit application. Read the full IRCC notice on the Government of Canada's official website.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Canada announced a list of seven occupational categories eligible for targeted express entry draws.

Canada: Workers eligible for open-work fee exemption

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Canada announced 18 categories of workers who may qualify for open work permit fee exemptions, including refugees, vulnerable workers and some family members.

But eligibility depends on each worker’s status and circumstances, and some groups are exempt from only one of the two fees. Applicants should carefully review the official rules before applying.

Source: Legit.ng