Bronson Reed died on November 27, weeks after suffering serious injuries at WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia

Social media users targeted Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi, linking Reed's death to a scripted stage spot at the event

WWE fans pushed back strongly against the accusations, arguing the incident was a planned performance and the connection unproven

WWE fans have come to the defence of Nigerian wrestler Oba Femi after a wave of online criticism emerged following the death of Bronson Reed on November 27.

Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, was 38 years old. WWE confirmed his passing and offered condolences to his family, though it did not disclose specific details about the cause of death.

Oba Femi threw Bronson Reed from the entrance stage through a stack of tables in a scripted wrestling segment at the WWE Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Photo by WWE

Source: Getty Images

The backlash against Femi intensified after fans revisited footage from WWE Crown Jewel, held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on November 7.

During the event, Femi threw Reed off an elevated entrance stage through a stack of tables as part of a scripted segment, BBC Sport reports.

Reports indicated that Reed sustained multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney, requiring surgery and a prolonged hospital stay in Riyadh.

He reportedly returned to the United States around November 18 to continue his recovery before his death weeks later.

WWE has not publicly linked the Crown Jewel incident to Reed's death, and no official cause has been established.

WWE fans rally behind Oba Femi

Despite the absence of any confirmed connection between the Crown Jewel spot and Reed's passing, social media users directed personal attacks at the Nigerian wrestler.

According to Arise News, many WWE fans pushed back sharply against the accusations, arguing that the segment was a planned performance and that Femi bore no responsibility for the outcome.

One fan wrote:

"They are being so mean to oba my Heart hurts. I'm sure he is taking it very hard. i genuinely hope he Is okay 🤍"

Another added:

"People are actually blaming him 😭 that's so cruel. Praying for both of them and their loved ones. This is hard for everybody 💔💔💔"

Others described the incident as a tragic accident, with one fan writing:

"My first thought was what was gonna happen to oba definitely not his fault freak accident in my opinion rip to a goat."

A further commenter raised concerns about how WWE might respond, saying:

"I HOPE this doesn't affect Oba in the slightest. I know it wasn't his fault, accidents happen. But will the company actually see it that way?"

One fan directly called out those targeting Femi, writing:

"Bruh yall need to stop the Oba hate. He don't deserve it at all."

Reed had been part of a World Tag Team Championship match at Crown Jewel, appearing alongside his Vision stablemates Bron Breakker and Austin Theory, who faced off against Penta and Je'Von Evans.

Femi intervened during a confrontation on the entrance ramp, throwing Reed from the elevated stage in a spot that formed part of the scripted narrative.

While many fans defended Femi, others turned their criticism towards WWE and its parent company TKO, questioning the staging and safety of the Crown Jewel event in Saudi Arabia.

WWE releases statement after Reed's death

Legit.ng previously reported about WWE’s announcement that Australian wrestler Bronson Reed, whose real name was Jermaine Haley, has died aged 38.

Weeks before his death, Reed reportedly suffered multiple broken ribs and a lacerated kidney during a match in Saudi Arabia.

Source: Legit.ng