Ajoke Ayinde entered the University of Ibadan to study Zoology but was reassigned to a different course entirely

She failed three out of four Physics courses in her first year and was forced to leave her faculty with a 1.50 CGPA

She shared how she turned a rocky start into one of the most remarkable academic comebacks at the university

A rocky start, three failed Physics courses, and a forced change of faculty could not stop Ajoke Ayinde from finishing at the top.

Ayinde, a graduate of the University of Ibadan, shared her story on LinkedIn in November 2026, recounting a university journey that nearly derailed before it had properly begun.

University of Ibadan student who switched departments 3 times bags first class. Photo: Ajoke Ayinde

Source: UGC

Her post, which described graduating with First Class Honours in Animal Science, quickly drew attention online.

UI first-class graduate changes department thrice

Her path to a degree was anything but straightforward. She gained admission to study Zoology at the University of Ibadan, but when matriculation numbers were released, she found herself assigned to Geology. After raising a complaint, she was redirected again and eventually settled into Food Technology.

The early disruptions piled up. She had two matriculation numbers, could not access her learning management system, missed several tests, and lost marks she could not recover. Then came the blow that changed everything: at the end of her first year, she was asked to withdraw from the Faculty of Technology after failing three out of four Physics courses. The final course stung the most. She scored 44 when the pass mark was 45.

"ONE MARK!" she wrote, capturing how close she had come.

She left the faculty and started over in Animal Science, closing her first year with a CGPA of 1.50 out of 4.00.

From 1.5 GPA to first class: UI graduate's story

Rather than accept that beginning as her ending, Ayinde kept going. Semester by semester, she rebuilt her academic record. She described the process as one of consistent effort through difficult moments and uncertainty, showing up even when the journey felt longer than expected.

On Thursday, 12 November 2026, she celebrated the completion of her undergraduate studies at the University of Ibadan, graduating with a B.Agric in Animal Science with First Class Honours.

The month also marked her birthday, giving her two milestones to celebrate at once.

She wrote in her LinkedIn post:

"A difficult beginning does not mean a failed ending. Sometimes, what looks like a setback is simply a different route to a beautiful destination."

She credited the turnaround to persistence, the support of people around her, and her faith, saying she was grateful for "the redirections, the lessons, the people, the growth, and above all, the grace of God."

Reactions to University of Ibadan graduate's story

Ogunniyi Racheal Gbemisola said:

"Wow, you really did that 👏 Congratulations. Happy birthday"

Moses Olaleyemi commented:

"Congratulations Sister Ajoke Ayinde indeed your story is that of resilience and the grace of God, Happy birthday to you, I wish you the very best this new year."

In a related story, UNILAG's best graduating student shared how he was rejected by the University of Ibadan, while another graduate staged a one-man protest over unemployment.

LASU best graduating student shares admission experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that the Lagos State University's (LASU) best graduating student opened up about her admission experience.

In an insightful interview with Legit.ng, the young lady shared her admission struggle, experience in school, and future goals.

Source: Legit.ng