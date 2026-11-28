Several popular Nigerian actresses have experienced the loss of their husbands but have continued to build successful careers while raising their families

Veteran Nollywood stars Patience Ozokwor and Iya Rainbow are among the celebrities who have spoken about life after losing their spouses

Actresses Bimbo Oshin, Regina Chukwu and Abiodun Duro-Ladipo have also experienced widowhood

Behind the fame, glamorous appearances, and successful careers, some Nigerian female celebrities have experienced personal losses that many of their fans may not know about.

While these actresses are celebrated for their contributions to Nollywood and the entertainment industry, some have had to navigate the difficult experience of losing their husbands and adjusting to life without their partners.

Interestingly, a few of them have opened up about their experiences, sharing how they dealt with grief, raised their children, and continued pursuing their dreams despite the challenges.

From veteran actress Patience Ozokwor to Yoruba movie star Bimbo Oshin, Legit.ng takes a look at five Nigerian female celebrities you may not know are widows.

1. Patience Ozokwor: Veteran actress who lost her husband after 23 years of marriage

Popularly known as Mama G, Patience Ozokwor is one of Nollywood's most recognisable veteran actresses. However, not everyone knows that the actress has been a widow for more than two decades.

The movie star got married at the age of 19 in an arrangement made by her parents.

Although she initially struggled with the idea of marrying someone she barely knew, she eventually developed a strong bond with her husband.

Patience Ozokwor's husband battled illness for 15 years. Photos: @patienceozokwor/IG.

Source: UGC

In an interview, Ozokwor disclosed that she and her husband spent 23 years together before he died in 2000 after battling an illness for 15 years.

Their marriage produced three biological children, while the actress later adopted five others. Following her husband's death, she concentrated on raising her children and did not remarry.

Despite the difficult experience, the actress continued building her acting career and became one of the most celebrated faces in Nigerian cinema.

2. Iya Rainbow: Yoruba movie icon who raised five children after her husband's death

Veteran Yoruba actress Idowu Philips, popularly known as Iya Rainbow, is another Nigerian celebrity who has experienced widowhood.

The actress was married to Augustine Phillips, fondly called Baba Osumare, who founded the Osumare Theatre Group.

Iya Rainbow lost her husband in 1984. Photos: @iyarainbow/IG.

Source: Instagram

Unfortunately, her husband died in 1984, leaving her to raise their five children.

Following his death, Iya Rainbow ventured fully into acting after previously working as a healthcare assistant in government hospitals.

The actress has also spoken about why she never remarried after losing her husband.

According to her, although some men approached her after she became a widow, their attitudes towards her children discouraged her from considering another marriage.

3. Bimbo Oshin: Actress who lost her husband after 15 years of marriage

Nollywood actress Bimbo Oshin is another celebrity who has experienced the pain of losing a husband.

The actress was married to businessman and music promoter Ola Ibironke, popularly known as Dudu Heritage.

Their marriage lasted about 15 years and produced children. The couple appeared to enjoy a close family relationship before tragedy struck.

On September 12, 2021, Ibironke died after slumping. His death shocked his family, friends, and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Bimbo Oshin was visibly emotional during activities organised to honour her late husband, with several Nollywood stars attending his wake-keep in Ibadan.

Four months after the loss, the actress announced that she had returned to work, sharing pictures from a movie production set.

She has also continued to remember her late husband on special occasions, expressing how much she and their children miss him.

4. Regina Chukwu: Nollywood Star who became a widow in her 20s

Popular Yoruba actress Regina Chukwu is another Nollywood star whose experience with widowhood is not widely known by some of her fans.

The actress married in her early 20s while she was still a student. However, her marriage was cut short by the death of her husband, who reportedly died three years after they tied the knot.

During an interview with fellow actress Biola Bayo, Regina recounted the heartbreaking circumstances surrounding her husband's death.

She disclosed that her husband battled tuberculosis after suffering complications from an earlier accident. His condition reportedly worsened after the birth of their second child.

Despite efforts to save him, he eventually died at the age of 28.

Regina also recalled how difficult life became after his death, as she was left to raise their two children without her husband.

The actress has since built a successful career in Nollywood and ventured into movie production and entrepreneurship.

5. Abiodun Duro-Ladipo: Veteran actress who preserved her husband's theatre legacy after his death

Veteran Nigerian actress and singer Abiodun Duro-Ladipo is another entertainment personality who became a widow following the death of her husband.

She was married to celebrated Nigerian playwright and theatre icon Duro Ladipo, who was famous for his contributions to Yoruba traditional theatre.

Abiodun Duro-Ladipo married Duro Ladipo in 1964.

Source: Instagram

The actress joined her husband's theatre group in 1963 and married him in 1964.

She became famous for her performances in some of his theatrical productions, including the iconic play Oba Koso.

However, her husband died on March 11, 1978, following a short illness.

After his death, Abiodun took over the management of his theatre company, an uncommon responsibility for a woman in the entertainment industry at the time.

She subsequently continued her acting career, appearing in television productions and films while helping to preserve her late husband's theatrical legacy.

Her journey remains an inspiring example of a woman who continued building on her career and her husband's legacy despite losing her life partner.

Mama Rainbow takes AMVCA plaque to church

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported how Iya Rainbow celebrated the Merit Award she received at the AMVCA.

In the viral video, she danced and held the award plaque in her hands while some church members joined her.

At one point, she held onto it firmly so it wouldn't fall off while someone was trying to drag it from her.

Source: Legit.ng