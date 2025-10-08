A look at Ted Danson’s net worth through his career, life and earnings

Ted Danson’s net worth is estimated at around $80 million, a figure built over decades in Hollywood. His journey spans from the iconic Cheers bar to acclaimed roles in CSI and The Good Place. The actor’s wealth reflects his ability to adapt to changing eras of television. Much like his characters, his fortune carries stories of charm, resilience, and surprising turns.

Ted Danson still earns about $5 million annually from Cheers syndication.

from syndication. Danson once earned $450,000 per episode during the peak of Cheers .

during the peak of . He has been married to Mary Steenburgen since 1995, after two previous marriages.

Ted Danson’s net worth: how the Cheers star built his fortune

According to Celebrity Net Worth and CEO Today Magazine, Ted Danson’s net worth is approximately $80 million. His wealth stems from decades of acting, endorsements, and residuals. In the later seasons of Cheers, he earned about $450,000 per episode, and later he made roughly $250,000 per episode on CSI.

On NBC’s Mr. Mayor (2021–22), his salary was reportedly $400,000 per episode. The American actor has also done commercials for brands, including Smirnoff and American Express.

Does Ted Danson get royalties from Cheers?

As per CEO Today Magazine, Danson continues to earn an estimated $5 million annually from syndication residuals for the show. This means that reruns and streaming of Cheers bring him annual royalties, providing a steady income long after the series ended.

From Cheers to The Good Place: Ted Danson’s iconic roles

Ted Danson is an actor, producer, and activist. The Cheers role made him one of TV’s top stars, earning him two Emmys and two Golden Globes for it. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the actor opened up, saying,

The reason why we're talking, the reason why I'm sitting next to [Mr. Mayor co-star] Holly [Hunter] is because of Cheers. Everything I do is because of the popularity of that show…It still makes me laugh when I watch sometimes. It's funny and it's great to see my friends, and they make me laugh.

According to his IMDb profile, here are some of his Key TV and film roles:

Film/TV show Role Year Somerset Tom Conway 1970-1976 The French Atlantic Affair Abe Santley 1979 Laverne & Shirley Randy Carpenter 1980 The Women's Room Norman 1980 Family David Bartels 1980 Magnum, P.I. Stewart Crane 1981 Tucker's Witch Danny Kirkwood 1982 Mickey's 60th Birthday Sam Malone 1988 Frasier Sam Malone 1995 Saving Private Ryan Captain Hamill 1998 Living with the Dead James Van Praagh 2002 Becker Dr. John Becker 1998-2004 Damages Arthur Frobisher 2007-2010 Bored to Death George Christopher 2009-2011 CSI: Crime Scene Investigation CSI D.B. Russell 2011-2015 The Good Place Michael 2016-2020 The Orville Admiral Perry 2019-2022 Curb Your Enthusiasm Ted Danson 2000-2024 A Man on the Inside Charles 2024

Ted Danson’s family: meet his parents, Ned and Jessica, and sister Jan

The Hollywood star is the youngest child of Edward “Ned” Danson Jr. and Jessica (née MacMaster). His father, Ned Danson Jr., worked as an archaeologist, anthropology professor, and museum director.

From the late 1950s until retirement, Ted's father served as director of the Museum of Northern Arizona. Ted has an older sister, Jessica Ann “Jan” Haury.

Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen’s love story

Ted Danson has been married three times. His first marriage was to the American actress Randall “Randy” Gosch from 1970 to 1975. In 1977, he wed producer Cassandra “Casey” Coates, and they remained together until 1993. The couple had two daughters, Kate and Alexis, before divorcing.

Danson later dated his Made in America co-star, Whoopi Goldberg, in the mid-1990s. In 1995, he married actress Mary Steenburgen, whom he had met two years earlier. Their marriage has endured for decades, with Steenburgen often describing Danson as loving, wise, and kind.

On their 25th anniversary, Ted Danson’s wife shared on Instagram that her husband was “the dreamboat in the world,” adding:

Happy 25th Anniversary! This was SUPPOSED to be a sweet, loving anniversary photo, but you have a big piece of salad in your teeth. So there it is. Thank you for making me laugh today and every single one of the last 9,125 days. You are the goofiest, wisest, kindest, dreamboat in the world.

Danson is a devoted father. With Coates, he shares daughters Kate and Alexis, and through his marriage to Steenburgen, he became stepfather to her children, Lilly Walton and Charlie McDowell. During an interview with People, Steenburgen has praised his role in their blended family, saying;

I also fell in love with the sort of father that he is and with his beloved daughters… Ted loves them with all his heart and yet had space in there to love my Lilly and Charlie so perfectly as well. It’s pretty thrilling to go through life with Ted Danson.

FAQs

Who is Ted Danson? Ted Danson is an American actor best known for playing Sam Malone on Cheers. What is Ted Danson’s net worth? Ted Danson’s net worth is estimated at around $80 million as of 2025. What is Ted Danson’s salary? Ted Danson reportedly earned up to $450,000 per episode on Cheers and later around $250,000 on CSI. Does Ted Danson get royalties from Cheers? Ted Danson continues to earn an estimated $5 million annually from Cheers syndication. What is Ted Danson’s age? The film producer is 77 years old as of October 2025. He was born on 29 December 1947. His zodiac sign is Capricorn. Are Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen still married? Ted Danson and Mary Steenburgen have been married since 1995. Was Ted Danson married to Whoopi? Ted Danson was never married to Whoopi Goldberg, though they dated briefly in the 1990s. Are Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson friends? Ted Danson and Woody Harrelson are longtime friends from their Cheers days and beyond. What is Ted Danson’s height? Ted Danson stands 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) tall.

Ted Danson’s net worth highlights a career built on longevity and reinvention. From Cheers to The Good Place, he has remained relevant across multiple decades of television.

