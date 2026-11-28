Malaysia's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture announced a 20-year renewable pass for Platinum category MM2H applicants

The pass comes with a Multiple Entry Visa and lists career opportunities and business activities as permissible, not compulsory

Platinum holders must spend at least 90 cumulative days per year in Malaysia, though younger applicants have a unique option

Malaysia has opened a rare long-term residency door for foreigners in the Platinum category, one that does not require them to hold a job to qualify.

The country's Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) confirmed that the Platinum tier of its Malaysia My Second Home (MM2H) programme grants approved applicants a 20-year pass with a Multiple Entry Visa, valid for both the principal applicant and their dependants. The pass is renewable.

Malaysia offers 20-year stay to select foreigners. Photo credit: France 24.

Source: UGC

Work is allowed, not required

What sets the Platinum category apart is a detail buried in its conditions: both career opportunities and business or investment activities are listed as "permissible." That wording is deliberate.

It means Platinum pass holders may work or run businesses in Malaysia if they choose to, but they are not required to do so in order to maintain their residency status.

Conditions apply, including financial requirements and a compulsory property purchase, though those details form part of a broader set of criteria for interested applicants to review.

The 90-day stay rule

To maintain their Platinum status, holders must be physically present in Malaysia for at least 90 cumulative days within a calendar year.

For applicants between the ages of 25 and 49, this condition comes with added flexibility: the 90-day requirement can be met jointly by the principal and their dependants, rather than by the principal alone.

The pass also carries one practical caution. Its validity is tied directly to the passport the holder used when it was issued. If that passport expires before the MM2H pass reaches the end of its 20-year period, the holder is required to renew the pass at that point.

After the full 20-year programme is completed, the pass can be renewed every five years thereafter.

Applications for the MM2H programme must be submitted through a licensed MM2H tour operating business, and all immigration approvals fall under the authority of Malaysia's Ministry of Home Affairs through the Immigration Department.

Malaysia lists conditions for residence pass

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Malaysia's Immigration Department outlined specific categories of foreigners who qualify for a Residence Pass, including those with family ties to citizens.

Applicants were required to meet residency requirements of between three and five years on a valid long-term pass, depending on their category.

Source: Legit.ng