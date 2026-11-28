Former First Lady Patience Jonathan issued a stark warning about political betrayal during an interview on Saturday, 28 November

She cautioned leaders not to trust those who make sweeping promises of total support across every state

Her remarks came against the backdrop of what the Jonathans experienced with governors during Goodluck Jonathan's presidency

Former First Lady Patience Jonathan has warned Nigerian politicians against putting their trust in people who come around with promises of overwhelming electoral support, saying the vast majority of such individuals will ultimately betray them.

Patience Jonathan made the comment during an interview on the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) on Saturday, November 28.

Patience Jonathan warns President Bola Tinubu against fake promises Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

"Don't believe in all the people that come around to tell you what you want to hear, because they capture your desperation by telling you you're getting 100% in Ekiti, you are getting 100% in Ogun, you're getting 100% in Borno, Kano, all is you until election comes to pass. 90 per cent of those who come around are betrayal," she said.

Patience Jonathan's warning to politicians

The remarks are widely seen as a veiled message to President Bola Tinubu, who has enjoyed vocal declarations of support from several governors ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Various political figures across different states have publicly aligned themselves with the president's re-election ambitions, though the former first lady's comments suggest such pledges should not be taken at face value.

Lessons from Goodluck Jonathan's presidency

Patience Jonathan's words also appear to draw directly from the bitter experience of her husband, former President Goodluck Jonathan, during his time in office. Several governors who publicly declared support for Jonathan ahead of the 2015 general election were later found to have worked against his bid, contributing to his eventual defeat. The former first lady's remarks suggest that history could repeat itself for any leader who mistakes public endorsements for genuine loyalty.

Her interview on NTA served as a rare moment of candour from the former first lady, offering what amounts to a political lesson rooted in lived experience at the highest levels of Nigerian governance.

See the video of the former first lady on X here:

Source: Legit.ng