Qatar's Ministry of Interior has published the official terms for foreigners to obtain permanent residency under Law No. 10 of 2018

Applicants must meet several conditions including years of legal residence, a clean criminal record, and knowledge of Arabic

Qatar also named specific categories of people who are exempt from the standard requirements

Qatar has opened a path to permanent residency for long-term foreign residents, but the conditions attached reveal just how selective the process is.

The country's Ministry of Interior published the official terms and conditions for obtaining a permanent residency permit under Law No. 10 of 2018, outlining who qualifies, what they must prove, and who gets a free pass through the process entirely.

Qatar mentions people who qualify for permanent residence. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Who qualifies for Qatar permanent residency

Under the law, a foreigner born outside Qatar must have lived in the country legally for at least 20 years before applying. Those born inside Qatar need only 10 years of legal residence. Beyond the duration requirement, applicants must demonstrate that they earn enough to support themselves and their families without financial assistance.

Behaviour also comes under scrutiny. Applicants must have a clean record, free of criminal convictions both inside Qatar and abroad. Additionally, they must show sufficient knowledge of the Arabic language, a condition that reflects Qatar's expectation that long-term residents integrate into the country's cultural fabric.

Read the full official terms on the Qatar Ministry of Interior portal

Special exemptions under Qatar's residency law

Not everyone must go through the standard application requirements. The law carves out exemptions for several categories of people with direct ties to Qatari nationals.

Children born to a Qatari mother who is married to a non-Qatari man are exempt, as are the non-Qatari husbands of Qatari women and the non-Qatari wives of Qatari men. Children of those who acquired Qatari citizenship through naturalisation also fall within the exempted group.

Beyond family connections, the law makes room for two other categories:

1. People who have rendered exceptional services to the state of Qatar, and

2. People who possess rare skills or expertise that Qatar considers strategically valuable. These exemptions suggest that Qatar is using its permanent residency programme not just as a reward for long-term residence, but also as a tool to attract and retain talent.

For the many African professionals and workers based in Qatar, particularly those from Nigeria who have relocated as part of the growing japa movement, the 10 or 20-year threshold is a significant milestone to work towards if permanent settlement is the goal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar named two body areas men and women should cover in public.

Qatar: Punishment for banned items at airport

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its airport rules, including the banned items travellers cannot carry in their hand luggage and the liquid limits they must follow.

A passenger caught with a prohibited item risks having it confiscated permanently, with no chance of getting it back. From nail clippers and lighters to toy weapons and sports equipment, the list includes everyday objects many travellers might not think twice about packing.

Source: Legit.ng