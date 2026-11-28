Lionel Messi was jeered by fans during Inter Miami's second game against Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup play-offs

Santiago Rodriguez scored a dramatic injury-time winner to send Columbus through to the Eastern Conference semi-finals

The defeat ended Messi's 2026 season prematurely, following earlier exits from the CONCACAF Champions Cup and Leagues Cup

Lionel Messi was met with boos from the crowd as Inter Miami's MLS Cup defence came to a painful close on Friday, 27 November, following a 1-0 loss to Columbus Crew in the second game of their first-round play-off series.

Columbus had already delivered a commanding 3-0 victory in game one at Nu Stadium in Florida, leaving Inter Miami needing a win in Ohio to force a deciding third game.

Lionel Messi was the target of boos and jeers, as Inter Miami lost 1-0 to Columbus Crew in the MLS Cup play-offs on Friday. Photo by Jason Mowry

Source: Getty Images

According to MARCA, the match appeared to be heading for a penalty shootout until Santiago Rodriguez intervened, drilling home a winner in the second minute of added time after being played through by Casemiro.

Rodriguez controlled an inswinging cross before finishing past goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair, completing a 2-0 series victory for Columbus.

The result wrapped up an underwhelming campaign for Inter Miami, who also exited the CONCACAF Champions Cup at the last-16 stage and fell out of the Leagues Cup during the league phase.

Messi struggles on a rare off-night

Messi had an unusually difficult evening in Columbus.

The Argentine superstar's most glaring moment came early in the match when he failed to make clean contact with a dropping ball from roughly six yards out, squandering a clear opportunity to put his side ahead.

Throughout the contest, Messi struggled to hold possession, delivering several loose passes and completing only one of four attempted dribbles, Sports Mole reports.

He did show flashes of quality, whipping in a precise free-kick that Casemiro headed into the net in the 76th minute, but an offside flag ruled the goal out.

The performance stood in stark contrast to the form Messi produced across the regular season, in which he scored 26 goals and registered 17 assists in 31 appearances to finish as the MLS top scorer.

It was his second first-round play-off exit in the three MLS Cup campaigns he has taken part in since joining the club.

What comes next for Messi and Inter Miami

Despite the disappointment, Messi's future at Inter Miami appears secure.

His current contract with the club runs until 2028, and he is expected to return for action in 2027.

The timing of his comeback will be shaped by a structural change to the MLS calendar.

The league is moving from a spring-to-winter format to a summer-to-spring schedule, with a transitional sprint season set to begin in February before the 2027-28 campaign kicks off in July.

Before then, Messi has one final appearance pencilled in for 2026.

He is scheduled to feature in a testimonial match for former Argentina teammate Carlos Tevez in Buenos Aires on 20 December.

Several other football legends are confirmed to participate, including Gianluigi Buffon, Rio Ferdinand, and Sergio Aguero.

Messi receives invitation to coach Argentina

In another development, Legit.ng reported on Messi’s retirement from international football and Lionel Scaloni’s invitation for him to join Argentina’s coaching staff.

After years of criticism, Messi led Argentina to the 2021 Copa América and 2022 World Cup titles. Could he return to the team in a new role?

Source: Legit.ng