Miss Etta Queendolin of the Department of Computer Engineering emerged as Covenant University's overall best graduating student

Queendolin achieved a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.99, one of the highest scores a student can attain

The Computer Engineering student graduated from the College of Engineering at the Ogun State institution

A Computer Engineering student has topped all graduating students at Covenant University, Ota, in Ogun State, recording a near-perfect Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.99.

Miss Etta Queendolin, who studied in the Department of Computer Engineering under the College of Engineering, was named the overall best graduating student at the institution.

Etta Queendolin emerges as Covenant University’s overall best graduating student, achieving a remarkable 4.99 CGPA in Computer Engineering. Photo credit: CovenantUni

Source: UGC

Queendolin's record-breaking performance

A CGPA of 4.99 out of a maximum of 5.0 places Queendolin among the highest-achieving graduates in the university's history. Her performance put her ahead of graduating students from all other departments and colleges at Covenant University.

The university, a private Christian institution founded in 2002, is located in Ota, Ogun State, and is regularly ranked among Nigeria's top universities for academic excellence.

Covenant university issues warning over fake admissions

Legit.ng earlier reported that Covenant University has warned prospective students, parents, and guardians not to seek or accept admission through Direct Entry, IJMB, JUPEB, or any Diploma programme, saying none of these routes is recognised by the institution.

Source: Legit.ng