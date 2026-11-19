South Korea requires foreign job seekers to pass a mandatory test before they can be considered for a work permit in the country

The test assesses both Korean language ability and knowledge of Korean society, and serves as an objective selection criterion for foreign workers

Applicants must meet several eligibility conditions, including age and immigration history requirements, before they can sit the exam

South Korea has set a clear condition for foreigners hoping to secure a work permit in the country: passing a standardised language and culture examination known as the EPS-TOPIK.

The test, administered as part of the Employment Permit System, is designed to evaluate how well foreign job seekers understand the Korean language and are prepared to adapt to life and work in South Korea.

South Korea publishes guidance on test for foreign workers. Photo credit: Reuters.

Source: UGC

It also functions as an objective tool for selecting candidates from the pool of foreign applicants.

What the EPS-TOPIK test covers

The examination runs for 50 minutes in total and is divided equally into two sections: reading and listening, each lasting 25 minutes.

The reading section covers vocabulary, grammar, practical data interpretation, and comprehension, while the listening section tests a candidate's ability to process spoken Korean across everyday conversations and work-related scenarios.

Across both sections, candidates answer 40 questions in total, with each section carrying 50 marks, bringing the full test to a score of 100.

The content of the exam focuses on three core areas: basic communication skills needed for daily life in Korea, Korean language ability relevant to industrial settings, and an understanding of Korean workplace culture.

Who qualifies to take the EPS-TOPIK

Not everyone is eligible to sit the test. Applicants must be between 18 and 39 years old, hold no criminal record, and must never have been deported from South Korea. Those with any active restriction on immigration are also disqualified.

Additionally, foreigners who have already stayed in South Korea for a combined period exceeding five years under the E-9 or E-10 visa categories are not permitted to apply.

Candidates are ranked using a relative evaluation method, meaning scores are assessed in comparison to other test takers.

To qualify, a candidate must score above the minimum threshold set for their target industry, and final selection is made in order of merit based on the number of positions available.

The EPS-TOPIK is managed by the Human Resources Development Service of Korea and applies to nationals from countries that have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with South Korea under the Employment Permit System.

South Korea publishes guidance on 5-year jail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that South Korea's immigration system flagged a specific category of foreigners who risk up to five years in prison under the Personal Information Protection Act.

The offence involves using another foreigner's passport number or alien registration number to make an immigration office visit reservation.

Source: Legit.ng