Australia's Department of Home Affairs announced the migration to the new SkillSelect portal via ImmiAccount on November 18, 2026

Three skilled migration visa categories are affected by the change, with the new system going live on November 28, 2026

Foreigners who already submitted Expressions of Interest will not lose them, but draft submissions cannot be imported into the new portal

Australia is set to shift three of its skilled migration visa categories to a new application system before the end of November 2026, requiring both new and existing applicants to manage their submissions through an updated platform.

The country's Department of Home Affairs made the announcement on November 18, 2026, confirming that from November 28, all relevant Expressions of Interest must be submitted and managed through the SkillSelect portal, accessible via ImmiAccount. Ahead of the switch, the department noted that SkillSelect will be temporarily unavailable from November 24 to November 27 as the transition takes effect.

Australia switches skilled migration visas to a new application system. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/Uladzimir Zuyeu/MANDEL NGAN

Source: Getty Images

Australia skilled migration visas

Three visa categories fall under the new arrangement. These are:

the Skilled Independent visa (Subclass 189) under the points-tested stream the Skilled Nominated visa (Subclass 190) the Skilled Work Regional Provisional visa (Subclass 491)

Foreigners applying for any of these visas after November 28 must either create a new ImmiAccount or log in to an existing one to access SkillSelect and submit their Expression of Interest.

Australia visas: What applicants need to know

Those who have already submitted their Expressions of Interest before the transition date will not lose their applications. The Department of Home Affairs confirmed that all previously submitted Expressions of Interest remain valid and will continue to be considered for invitations under the new system.

Existing applicants are advised to import their submitted Expressions of Interest into ImmiAccount so they can track and manage them through the new SkillSelect portal going forward. Applicants who have already received an invitation and are still within the expiry window can also access it through the portal.

Australia offers foreigners two-year training visa

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that Australia had published details of its Subclass 407 Training Visa, which allows foreigners to undergo workplace training in the country for up to two years without a student visa.

The visa costs from AUD 535 (roughly N570,000) for the main applicant. However, applicants must have an approved sponsor and nomination before applying, and all training activities carried out under the visa must be paid. for

Source: Legit.ng