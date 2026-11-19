The Malta Permanent Residence Programme is open to nationals from non-EU, non-EEA, and non-Swiss countries seeking to live permanently in Malta

Applicants must prove they hold capital assets of at least €500,000, with a portion required to be in financial assets

The programme, established in 2016, also requires a clean criminal record and proof of stable income to cover living costs

Malta has set out the financial and eligibility requirements for foreigners who wish to obtain permanent residence in the country through its dedicated investment-based residency scheme.

The Malta Permanent Residence Programme (MPRP), established in 2016 and administered by the Residency Malta Agency, is open to nationals of countries outside the European Union, the European Economic Area, and Switzerland. Citizens of countries currently under sanctions by Residency Malta are not eligible to apply.

Malta explains financial requirements for foreigners seeking permanent residence. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Financial requirements for Malta permanent residence programme

One of the key conditions of the programme is that applicants must demonstrate they have access to consistent financial resources sufficient to support themselves and any dependants without relying on Malta's social assistance system.

On the capital assets side, applicants have two options. They can either show capital assets worth at least €500,000, of which no less than €150,000 must be held in financial assets, or they can present assets totalling at least €650,000, with a minimum of €75,000 in financial assets.

Beyond financial means, every applicant must hold a clean criminal record and must not represent a risk to national security, public policy, public health, or the broader public interest of Malta.

How Malta permanent residence application process works

The MPRP is built on a multi-tiered due diligence process, which the agency describes as the backbone of the programme's strong international reputation.

Applicants work alongside licensed agents who guide them through each stage of the process, from document preparation to submission. The Residency Malta Agency has indicated that decisions are communicated within a reasonable timeframe.

The programme is specifically designed for third-country nationals, meaning it targets individuals from outside the EU and EEA blocs who are looking for a stable, long-term residency base within Europe. Malta's membership of the European Union makes the programme particularly attractive for those seeking access to the broader European area through a legally structured and well-regulated pathway.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for many years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng