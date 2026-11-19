France's official government portal updated its French naturalisation rules, confirming specific criminal categories that disqualify foreigners from obtaining citizenship

The updated guidance also outlines strict conditions foreigners must meet before they can apply for naturalisation by decree

Applicants are required to meet several conditions, including a minimum of five years of residence in France, language proficiency, and professional integration

France has officially confirmed that two categories of foreigners are barred from obtaining French citizenship through naturalisation by decree, according to updated guidance published on the French government's official public service portal.

The guidance, verified on July 16, 2026 by the Direction de l'information légale et administrative under the Prime Minister's office, outlines the full set of conditions that foreign nationals must satisfy before they can be naturalised as French citizens.

France announces citizenship ban affecting some foreigners. Photo credit: franck metois/ Getty Images, BBC.

Source: UGC

Criminal convictions that block French naturalisation

Under the morality and criminal convictions requirements, the portal makes clear that applicants must demonstrate good character and must not have acted in any way contrary to public order.

Beyond that general requirement, the guidance specifically names two categories of foreigners who are disqualified from naturalisation:

1. Those who have been sentenced in France to a prison term without reprieve of six months or more.

2. Those who have been convicted of a crime or an offence constituting an attack on the fundamental interests of the Nation or an act of terrorism.

The portal notes one exception: neither disqualification applies if the individual has been rehabilitated or if the conviction has been removed from their criminal record bulletin.

Other key conditions for French citizenship by decree

Beyond the criminal record requirements, applicants must meet several additional criteria.

They must be at least 18 years old, though applications can be submitted from the age of 17. A minimum of five years of continuous residence in France is required, and the applicant must be living in France at the time the naturalisation decree is signed, with their professional and family ties centred in the country.

Those whose spouse or children reside abroad may face a refusal.

Applicants must also hold a valid residence permit, unless they are citizens of a European Union or European Economic Area country or Switzerland.

France announces age requirement for citizenship

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that France's official government portal confirmed the minimum age foreigners must meet to qualify for naturalisation by decree.

Applicants aged 17 are permitted to begin the process early, though full naturalisation requires reaching a specific age threshold.

Source: Legit.ng