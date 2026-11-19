The SCImago Institutions Rankings placed the University of Ibadan 15th among Africa's top 20 universities for medicine in 2026

Cairo University and the University of Cape Town took the first and second positions, respectively, on the 2026 list

South Africa and Egypt dominated the rankings, with Egypt alone claiming seven of the 20 spots on the list

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

The University of Ibadan has been placed 15th on the 2026 SCImago Institutions Rankings for medicine in Africa, making it the only Nigerian university to feature in the continent's top 20.

The rankings, published by SCImago, score institutions based on three criteria: research output accounts for 50% of the total score, innovation contributes 30%, and societal impact makes up the remaining 20%.

The University of Ibadan is the only Nigerian university to secure a place in Africa’s top 20 medical institutions in the 2026 rankings. Photo credit: @UniIbadan

Source: Twitter

TheCableIndex shared the latest rankings via its X hanlde @thecableindex on Thursday, November 19, 2026.

How African countries performed

Egypt and South Africa dominated the list between them. Egypt claimed seven spots, with Cairo University leading the entire ranking at number one.

The University of Cape Town came in second, followed by three more South African universities: the University of the Witwatersrand at third, Stellenbosch University at fourth, and the University of KwaZulu-Natal at fifth.

Ain Shams University (6th), the University of Pretoria (7th), Mansoura University (8th), Alexandria University (9th), Zagazig University (10th), the University of Johannesburg (16th), North-West University (17th), Tanta University (18th), Minia University (19th), and Assiut University (20th) rounded out the remaining Egyptian and South African entries.

Full list of Africa's top 20 medical universities

The complete ranking is as follows:

1. Cairo University 🇪🇬

2. University of Cape Town 🇿🇦

3. University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg 🇿🇦

4. Stellenbosch University 🇿🇦

5. University of KwaZulu-Natal 🇿🇦

6. Ain Shams University 🇪🇬

7. University of Pretoria 🇿🇦

8. Mansoura University 🇪🇬

9. Alexandria University 🇪🇬

10. Zagazig University 🇪🇬

11. University of Ghana 🇬🇭

12. Université de La Réunion 🇷🇪

13. Makerere University 🇺🇬

14. Addis Ababa University 🇪🇹

15. University of Ibadan 🇳🇬

16. University of Johannesburg 🇿🇦

17. North-West University 🇿🇦

18. Tanta University 🇪🇬

19. Minia University 🇪🇬

20. Assiut University 🇪🇬

Outside of Egypt and South Africa, the University of Ghana placed 11th, Université de La Réunion came in 12th, Uganda's Makerere University took 13th place, and Addis Ababa University of Ethiopia was ranked 14th before Ibadan's entry at 15th.

Recall that University of Ibadan retained first place in Nigeria and 14th in Africa, making it the only Nigerian university inside the global top 1,000 released by The AD Scientific Index.

Covenant University retains Africa’s top spot

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reports that Nigeria's representation in the 2027 Times Higher Education Interdisciplinary Science Rankings jumped by 50% compared to the previous edition.

Covenant University, Ota, held its place as Africa's top university for interdisciplinary science, ranking joint 49th globally.

NiTERAC chairman Prof Emeritus Peter Okebukola warned that wider participation has not yet translated into stronger performance across ranking bands.

Source: Legit.ng