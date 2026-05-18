A burial service in Ghana ended abruptly after a priest lost his balance and fell into a grave, landing on a coffin

The shocking moment, captured in a viral video on X, shows the priest reaching for support before tumbling in front of mourners

Funeral attendants rushed to pull him out and carry him away for medical attention, leaving the ceremony unfinished

A shocking incident at a cemetery in Ghana has gone viral after a priest fell into a grave, landing directly on a coffin during a burial service.

The unexpected fall brought the solemn ceremony to an abrupt end, leaving mourners stunned.

Priest falls on coffin as mourners watch in shock during a Ghana burial service. Phillippe Lissac/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

The video, shared widely on X, shows the priest placing his hand on the shoulder of a colleague, seemingly for support. Moments later, he lost his balance and tumbled into the grave, landing flat on the coffin.

His colleague tried to hold him back but was unable to stop the fall.

Funeral service ends abruptly

Witnesses at the graveside quickly rushed to help. Funeral attendants managed to lift the priest out of the grave, carrying him away so he could receive medical attention. The burial service was cut short following the incident.

Although the exact location of the footage has not been confirmed, it is widely believed to have taken place in Ghana. The video has sparked widespread reactions online, with many Ghanaians flooding the comments section to share their thoughts on the unusual moment.

See the video below:

Reactions to priest collapsing onto coffin

Legit.ng collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_wrt on X below:

@Richardkwekuyo4 said:

"Hunger may be the cause. The clergy must take good care of themselves first."

@Odunayo_Philip wrote:

"Dead body almost turned 2. That's on a lighter note. Most times, these people do a lot and are not able to get quality rest, forgetting that they are also human."

@FarmerDzubey said:

"They have to realise that when he placed his right hand on the shoulder of the guy at his side and holding his colleague pastor. He has gone too close to the grave tooo. Sad though. Hopes he recovers."

@gh0st_CFC wrote:

"Life is so fickle with so many unknowns. So how do you explain what has truly happened here? Health-related or spiritual undertone?"

@_Nazir1 said:

"My worry is our lack of appreciation is basic first aid as a society💀 see how they just bundled him up without any scrutiny, those few seconds or minutes before they reach wherever they are taking him could be vital to whether he lives or not."

@ywglobal wrote:

"There is one major thing you shouldn’t take for granted as a man after your finances, your health. You should visit the hospital for thorough checks at least four times a year, regardless of illness or not. Your body will thank you."

@GhanaBaYawAdofo said:

"Only God knows the pressure and stress Ministers go through, especially during weekends. Sometimes, 5 events on an empty stomach. We pray for grace and healing. There should be compulsory rest for our dear priests. Lord, have mercy."

Funeral service ends abruptly after priest loses balance and falls into grave. Photo credit: JupiterImages/GettyImages

Source: Getty Images

Peter Obi speaks after attending Bishop's burial

Legit.ng earlier reported that Peter Obi, a chieftain of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), on Wednesday, May 13, attended the burial of Most Rev. Peter Chukwu, the Catholic Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese in Ebonyi state.

In a condolence message released at the time, Obi described the late cleric as a shining example of faith, humility, and selfless service to God and humanity. The presidential hopeful noted that Bishop Chukwu’s life and ministry were marked by unwavering dedication to the Church and society.

Source: Legit.ng