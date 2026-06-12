Several Nigerian filling stations reduced petrol prices to attract customers amid competitive pressures

Marketers respond to Dangote Refinery's aggressive pricing strategies, prompting nationwide price adjustments

Global oil market instability, spurred by Middle East tensions, could continue to influence local fuel costs

Pascal Oparada is a journalist with Legit.ng, covering technology, energy, stocks, investment, and the economy for over a decade.

Several filling stations across Nigeria have reduced the pump price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), popularly known as petrol, as marketers battle to attract customers amid changing market conditions.

A market survey conducted in Abuja and surrounding areas on Thursday, June 11, 2026, showed that major marketers, including TotalEnergies, Rainoil, Emedab, Empire Energy, and AA Rano, adjusted their petrol prices downward to between N1,330 and N1,350 per litre.

Many filling stations release cheaper petrol prices nationwide. Credit: Picture Alliance/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

The latest adjustment marks a drop from previous prices of over N1,360 per litre, offering fresh relief to motorists and businesses struggling with rising transportation and operating costs.

Marketers respond to competitive pressure

The reduction in petrol prices comes as oil marketers continue to respond to intense competition in the downstream petroleum sector.

Last week, several retail outlets, including MRS, NNPC retail stations, and NIPCO, had already reduced their prices to between N1,317 and N1,335 per litre after changes in ex-depot pricing.

Industry observers say the latest move by other filling stations is largely aimed at remaining competitive and maintaining customer patronage as consumers increasingly seek cheaper alternatives.

The downward adjustment also follows an earlier reduction in gantry prices by the Dangote Refinery, a development that triggered a chain reaction across the fuel distribution market.

Dangote Refinery’s influence is still strong

Market analysts believe the Dangote Refinery continues to shape pricing trends in Nigeria’s fuel market despite ongoing volatility in the global oil sector.

Since the refinery began aggressive pricing strategies, many independent marketers and major fuel retailers have been forced to review their pump prices regularly to avoid losing customers, according to a report by Punch.

The growing competition among marketers is now creating frequent price changes nationwide, with consumers closely monitoring stations offering the cheapest rates.

Oil Prices, Middle East tensions remain key factors

Speaking on the development, the spokesperson of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), Chinedu Ukadike, said petrol prices could continue to fluctuate due to instability in the international oil market.

According to him, the lingering tensions involving Iran, the United States, and Israel remain a major factor influencing global crude oil prices and local fuel costs.

As of the time of filing this report, Brent crude traded at $92.02 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate (WTI) stood at $89.11 per barrel.

Filling stations bow to pressure, slash petrol prices nationwide. Credit: Bloomberg/Contributor

Source: Getty Images

Experts warn that despite the recent reductions, fuel prices may still experience further adjustments depending on developments in the global energy market.

Petrol price increases, NNPC releases new rates

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerians across the country are grappling with rising fuel costs following a fresh adjustment in petrol pump prices by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited and other oil marketers.

A survey conducted by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) showed that average petrol prices increased from about N1,250 per litre to over N1,300 at many filling stations, while some outlets sold as high as N1,440 per litre.

In its latest adjustment, NNPC retail outlets raised petrol prices in Lagos from N1,230 to N1,320 per litre.

Source: Legit.ng