Former Super Eagles captain Vincent Enyeama is making a much-anticipated return to the pitch five years after retiring from professional football.

The 42-year-old goalkeeper is set to feature in a special charity match in France, marking his first official game appearance since hanging up his gloves in 2018.

Vincent Enyeama is set to feature in an exhibition game for former club Lille in France later this month. Photo by Jean Catuffe

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from French outlet Le Petit Lillois, Enyeama will take part in an exhibition game aimed at raising awareness for the fight against school bullying in France.

The event is scheduled for Saturday, April 26, at the Stade de l’Épopée in Calais, where a record-breaking crowd is expected for a National 3 match.

The charity game will precede the RC Calais vs. LOSC clash and will see Enyeama reunite with former Lille teammate Ludovic Obraniak.

Other football legends, including Daniel Van Buyten and Souleymane Diawara, will also participate, along with social media influencers, adding to the excitement of the exhibition match.

Enyeama’s historic Ligue 1 achievements

During his time at Lille, Enyeama cemented his legacy as one of the best goalkeepers in Ligue 1 history.

In the 2013-14 season, the former Super Eagles captain delivered an exceptional performance, keeping 11 consecutive clean sheets and going 1,062 minutes without conceding a goal.

Enyeama’s heroics helped Lille secure a Champions League playoff spot and saw him finish the season as one of the best goalkeepers in Europe.

The Nigerian goalkeeper also came within 114 minutes of breaking the all-time Ligue 1 clean sheet record, further solidifying his status as one of Africa’s greatest goalkeepers.

Even years after departing from professional football, Enyeama’s achievements continue to be celebrated by football fans worldwide.

Super Eagles legacy and international success

Enyeama is widely regarded as one of Nigeria’s finest goalkeepers owing to the former Lille goalkeeper’s achievements with the national team.

Vincent Enyeama in action for the Super Eagles at the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil. Photo by Ronald Martinez

Source: Getty Images

Before moving to Europe, the 42-year-old goalie won back-to-back CAF Champions League titles with Enyimba and played a crucial role in Nigeria’s victorious 2013 AFCON campaign, Transfermarkt reports.

Enyeama’s leadership and goalkeeping prowess made him the Super Eagles’ first-choice keeper for over a decade.

With 101 international caps, he held the record as Nigeria’s most-capped player until Ahmed Musa surpassed him in 2021.

Enyeama’s return to the pitch, even in a charity setting, is an exciting moment for fans who have missed watching him in action.

As the goalkeeper steps back onto the field, his participation in the charity game serves as a reminder of his incredible contributions to football and his lasting impact on both Nigerian and French football history.

Enyeama hints at Super Eagles return

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Enyeama has expressed his eagerness to rejoin the Super Eagles if given the opportunity.

Enyeama, esteemed as one of Nigeria's finest goalkeepers, amassed 101 caps for the Super Eagles before retiring in 2015 amidst controversy following a disagreement with former coach Sunday Oliseh.

