The Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday announced the commencement of Air Algérie’s inaugural direct flight service from Algiers to Abuja, slated for April 6, 2025.

This marks a stride in boosting the diplomatic and commercial links between Nigeria and Algeria.

The new route, which is the outcome of the two countries' Bilateral Air Services Agreement, will be run by the national carrier, Air Algérie, using a Boeing 737 aircraft, according to a statement signed by Kimiebi Ebienfa, the acting spokesperson for the ministry.

It is anticipated that this new service will improve connectivity, promote tourism, and ease trade and investment between Algeria and Nigeria.

It demonstrates both countries’ shared commitment to increase cooperation in aviation, commerce, and people-to-people exchanges.

The statement read in part,

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is pleased to announce the commencement of Air Algerie inaugural direct flight service from Algiers to Abuja, scheduled for 6th April 2025.

“This historic development marks a significant milestone in the growing diplomatic and economic relations between Nigeria and Algeria.

“It is pertinent to state that it is the implementation of the Bilateral Air Services Agreement between both countries which culminated in this successful venture.

The Nigerian Embassy in Algiers was also commended by the ministry for its efforts in making the flight a reality.

Nigerian community leaders, Algerian government officials, and the Chargé d'Affaires of the Nigerian Embassy in Algiers are anticipated to board the first flight.

The Federal Government has conveyed congratulations to Air Algérie and pledged its entire support to ensure the success of the new service.

With inexpensive tickets and Algeria’s proximity to Europe, the aircraft also provides Nigerians a handy access to Europe, enhancing Nigeria’s role as a regional hub for commerce, tourism, and transit.

The statement added,

“The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and relevant aviation authorities, extends its warm congratulations to Air Algerie and assures all necessary support to ensure the success and sustainability of this new service.

“We believe this initiative will further strengthen the longstanding friendship between Nigeria and Algeria while opening new opportunities for mutual growth.

