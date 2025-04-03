Nigerian singer Davido and his international colleague Chris Brown made waves online following their recent meeting

A video made the rounds on social media showing how the American star surprised the Afrobeats Grammy nominated artist

Fast-rising singer Teni was also spotted in the room when the heartwarming scene took and Davido's reaction to it left many appreciating him

Nigerian singer Davido (David Adeleke) and international sensation Chris Brown have long impressed fans with their camaraderie.

The latest viral clip captured a heartwarming moment during a recording session, where Chris surprised Davido.

Chris Brown surprises Davido at music studio. Credit: @chrisbrownofficial, @davido

Davido was seen recording a single off his upcoming album 5ive when the American star quietly walked into the studio and gave his friend a small nudge.

The twins' dad was excited when he noticed a fair figure beside him and stood up immediately to hug him.

Fast-rising singer Teni was also spotted right in front of where the drama unfolded. Davido went on to introduce Breezy to his junior colleague, and this single act left a significant impression in the minds of many.

Watch the video below:

In a previous report, Davido dropped his two cents on upcoming musicians who want international collaborations as he does with Chris Brown.

The 30BG boss was recently a guest speaker at a US In Nigeria panel discussion with the US advisory council when he was asked a question about young artists who want international features on their music.

Davido went on to address his situation with American singer, actor and rapper Chris Brown. According to him, they are actually friends and working with friends makes everyone put their all into the project.

Davido, gets surprised by Chris Brown. Credit: @davido

The 30BG boss stated that he and Breezy love to work together and that their friendship and working relationship has nothing to do with race.

“Me and Chris Brown are actually friends. When you collaborate with people that are your friends, everybody puts their all into it. It’s not that we’ll do songs now, shoot video and that’s it. He’s actually my friend and we love to work together, so I feel like friendship, no matter the race, whether he’s from Congo or America, as long as the music is worth it.”

Davido and Chris Brown trend online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

mazitundeednut wrote:

"These two en! Their friendship is so beautiful….. OluwaBrown."

officialbenison reacted:

"I like as Teni maintain steeze. She sef no small."

chris_okagbue said:

"If steeze and composure was a person, em name na TENI."

shile_gram___ wrote:

"Bro introduced Teni to ChrisBrown immediately. This man just get pure heart ."

d_realsolz said:

"It’s all love. Man is loved by man and hated by birds."

the_real_tobe_official wrote:

"Teni say mind na “me self no small” Chris Brown suppose see her scream or faint self."

Davido shares what he made at MSG

Legit.ng had reported that Davido had opened up about the huge amount he raked in during his Madison Square Garden concert, which took place in the US.

He was speaking with an international media, Business Unlimited about his career when he mentioned the amount he made.

According to him, he made $1.3m during the event.

