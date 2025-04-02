A young Nigerian lady has shared a captivating video of her grandmother giving herself a birthday makeover

In the video, the beautiful elderly woman sat quietly on a chair and concentrated fully on beautifying her face

Social media users who came across the video on the TikTok apps turned the comments section to react to it

A heartwarming video of an elderly Nigerian woman giving herself a birthday makeover has captured the attention of social media users.

The video, shared by her granddaughter on TikTok, showed the vibrant senior citizen sitting poised in a chair and applying makeup.

Grandma gives herself birthday makeover

Her talent and total concentration were evident as she did her absolute best to enhance her features.

The grandmother's birthday celebration was made even more special by her decision to don a traditional Nigerian outfit, which added a touch of elegance to her overall appearance.

Her granddaughter's affectionate comment accompanying the video post expressed her admiration and love for her grandmother, referring to her as the "landlady" in a playful tone.

"Na landlady be this o. Happy birthday grandma," she captioned the video shared via her TikTok account @glambyvoke.

Reactions as grandma gives herself birthday makeover

The video sparked lots reactions from TikTok users, who were charmed by the grandmother's spirit and confidence.

Many praised her for embracing her age and celebrating her special day with such attention to details.

Others admired her makeup skills, with some even joking that she could give younger beauty enthusiasts a run for their money.

@CommyStar said:

"Post more of her Abeg. She reminds me of my grandma."

@kushmoneyrophygold said:

"Grandma with her ajogba. Naso dem Dey call am for yoruba land."

@adebukola omoyeni ajoke said:

"You will know she is a fashionista and also educated. She looks so neat and demure."

@oluwatoyinoyizaoj said:

"God please in your merciful mercy don't let me die untimely please my God please."

@Zainab Badmus17030 reacted:

"Grandma is very near and I guess she tied that gele her self. Live long slay mama."

@Coco-p said:

"Ur grandma even no her birthday my own said we should just fix date and celebrate her that her age grade are dead so someone can no the day or year."

@GirlOfGrace said:

"Mama na spec for her time nothing you go tell me. Mama na slay queen before but now na slay mama."

@Mavellous said:

"Just miss to pay your house rent make you see say she still get power pass you."

@HONORABLE_BEAUTY said:

"Nobody is taking about her head tie na makeup and gele promax."

@Tide_empire said:

"Grandmas with ajogba wey contain led, pancake and limistick bless u ma. My grandma don add absolute join her own."

@Chris Bella said:

"She nd my grandma no wan believe say dem don old if u see where my grandma dey do makeup ehn u go ask am wether she wan go remarry."

@Tushgold _ Wears said:

"If I dey find wahala make I carry my mama basket ajogba commot for where e dey I shud now say I help her to clean her room nd pour them away."

@Nifemmy commented:

"Beautiful grandma I pray to God to bless my own mother too with long life nd good health."

@Olamide Anthonia added:

"My grandma always had her jewelry in a cookie bowl. She always have a necklace or earring anytime I visited. I miss her so much."

See the post below:

