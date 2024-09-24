18 Secret messaging apps that look like games to look out for

Numerous apps look like games but also have messaging functions, can hide messages, and, most importantly, they do not look like messaging apps at all. These apps enable people to send and receive messages encrypted from end to end. This means that only you and the person you are communicating with can read those messages. This piece has some of those secret messaging apps that look like games to try.

Secret messaging apps form the basis for protecting both personal and professional communication from prying eyes. So, whether you are a business professional looking to keep your conversations confidential or someone who values privacy, you should settle for the best and most secure secret messaging apps.

Secret messaging apps that look like games

Secret text apps are designed for secret messaging. They have hidden chat features and are even built to look like games. Below is a list of secret messaging apps for everyone who wants to keep their private information confidential.

1. Calculator Pro+

Screenshort of Calculator Pro+ main features. Photo: play.google.com

Calculator Pro+ is among the most popular secret messaging apps. Although it may not exactly look like a game, its icon appears as a regular calculator. However, Calculator Pro+ has a hidden vault feature where users can store private messages, photos, and videos.

2. CoverMe

Screenshot of CoverMe app's main features. Photo: play.google.com

CoverMe is a second phone number app for private text messages and secure phone calls. It offers a better private messaging experience with disappearing messages, encrypted messages, and anonymous SMS. CoverMe is very convenient and really protected from prying eyes.

CoverMe offers messaging, voice calls, video calls, group chats and conference calls. It also supports features such as elf-destruct messages and burner phone numbers. CoverMe is available on iOS and Android devices.

3. Wickr Me

Screenshot of Wickr Me's main features. Photo: wickr-top-secret-messenger.en.uptodown.com

Wickr Me is another hidden chat messenger app that is considered to be one of the safest for secret messaging. Wickr Me lets you communicate with any other app user in a completely secure way, using messages that disappear without leaving a trace.

Wickr Me's primary advantage over other messaging applications is that it guarantees total security, privacy, and user control over sent content. Users can set their messages or files to delete themselves soon after being read by the recipient.

4. Plato

A screenshot of Plato's main features. Photo: play.google.com

Plato is one of the most secret messaging apps popular among teens. This application looks like a game but is a secret messaging app. Plato offers over 30 multiplayer games, and users may enjoy and play any game along with the chat accessibility feature.

5. Confide

A screenshot of Confide's main features showing icons for messaging, file sharing and group chats. Photo: play.google.com

Confide is an encrypted instant messaging application for most major operating systems. It is known for its self-destructing messaging system, which deletes messages immediately after reading. Confide platform offers messaging, voice calls, and file sharing and is available on iOS and Android devices.

The app icon looks like a beehive, making it seem like a game or some fun app but not a secret messaging app. Confide is a good option if you are looking for a secret chat app with more security features.

6. Threema

The Threema screenshot displays a simple interface with icons for chats and conversations. Photo: play.google.com

Threema is a paid cross-platform encrypted instant messaging app developed by Threema GmbH in Switzerland. The app offers end-to-end encryption. Unlike many others, Threema does not require you to enter an email address or phone number to open an account, which provides users with a very high level of anonymity.

The app offers messaging, voice calls, file sharing, group chats, and channels. It also features a QR code-based system for verifying contacts' identities. Threema is compatible with both iOS and Android devices.

7. Briar

A screenshot of Briar's main features. Photo: play.google.com

Briar is a messaging app that prioritises user privacy and security. It uses end-to-end encryption, does not rely on centralised servers and has minimal reliance on external infrastructure. Briar contains various features, such as group chats, file sharing, and voice calling.

It can also be used on mobile devices and desktop computers. Briar is free and open-source software, and it is available for download on Google Play and the F-Droid app store.

8. NetSfere Secure Messaging

A screenshot of NetSfere Secure Messaging showcasing key features of the app, including icons for secure text messaging. Photo: play.google.com

Initially conceived as a business app to help managers and business owners collaborate and communicate with internal teams, NetSfere Secure Messaging is also turning out to be a great secret messaging app.

The app provides enterprises with private, highly secure, reliable, centrally managed, controlled and cloud-based mobile messaging services. It also offers numerous features that improve productivity and help comply with regulatory standards.

9. Play Joy

A screenshot of the Play Joy app's key features. Photo: play.google.com

This is another secret messaging app that looks like a gaming app. Play Joy has numerous games, such as Ludo, Durak, Belote, and Uno, that allow users to compete while chatting with friends or meeting new people.

Play Joy disguises its messaging features behind a game-like interface, making it appear to be a casual or entertainment app. It is a gaming iPhone and Android app.

10. Utopia

A screenshot displaying Utopia's main features, including secure messaging. Photo: play.google.com

Utopia is a secure messaging app with end-to-end encryption and a built-in VPN for privacy. It offers anonymous communication without requiring personal information and features self-destructing messages and decentralised operations. Utopia can be disguised or customised to look less like a typical messaging platform.

11. Hago

A screenshot of Hago's main features, including social gaming, video streaming, and live chatting. Photo: play.google.com

Hago app is one of the best secret chatting apps which is available for both Android and iPhone devices. The app's icon, a yellow background with a white and black smiling face, also doesn't make it seem like a messaging app. You can secretly chat with friends while playing games on the Hago app.

12. Yubo

A screenshot showcasing Yubo's main features. Photo: play.google.com

Yubo is a French social networking app designed for young people, especially teens and young adults. The Yubo app allows users to create profiles, connect with others, and engage in real-time conversations through text, voice, and video. Because of Yubo's game-like icon, people may use it to hide private chats.

13. Hide It Pro

A screenshot illustrating Hide It Pro's main features. Photo: play.google.com

Hide It Pro is a secure messaging application that allows users to hide their chats and files easily. It disguises itself as an Audio Manager but can be customized to resemble a game or another harmless app. To maintain the confidentiality of hidden content, Hide It Pro provides password protection, encryption, and a stealth mode.

14. Silent Phone

A screenshot highlighting Silent Phone's main features, including encrypted messaging and secure voice and video calls. Photo: play.google.com

This enterprise-friendly app was initially created to improve team management. However, its end-to-end encryption definitely makes it a good option for secret messaging. Silent Phone provides encrypted voice and video calls, as well as messaging, ensuring only the intended recipients can access the content.

15. Wire - Secure Messenger

A screenshot showcasing Wire's main features, including end-to-end encrypted messaging. Photo: play.google.com

Wire is a secure messaging application that safeguards users' communications and information through end-to-end encryption. It offers features such as text messaging, voice and video calls, file sharing, and group collaboration.

With a user-friendly interface, Wire-Secure Messenger is available on mobile devices and desktop computers. It also offers a premium version with additional features. This app is a trustworthy option for individuals and teams that value privacy and security.

16. Element

A screenshot highlighting the Element app's key features. Photo: play.google.com

It is a free and open-source software instant messaging client implementing the Matrix protocol. Element supports end-to-end encryption, private and public groups, file sharing between users, voice and video calls, and other collaborative features with the help of bots and widgets.

17. Game Space

Game Space key features. Photo: play.google.com

Game Space is a messaging application that allows you to make audio and video calls, share photos, send voice messages, chat or create public channels. You can also find news and blogs.

It is a secure app where chats are encrypted, video calls are protected, and communication spaces are private or public, as desired. Game Space may go unnoticed since it does not look like a messaging app.

18. Dust

A screenshot of some of the Dust app's main features. Photo: play.google.com

Dust is a secure chat application co-founded by Mark Cuban that automatically removes messages and images to maintain privacy in conversations. It uses end-to-end encryption and a distinct key system to protect messages, ensuring that no one can access them.

Dust has various features, including text messaging, group chats, voice calls, and file sharing. It is available for free download on both iOS and Android devices. Dust is a good option for those who want to keep their conversations private and secure.

What is the most discreet chat app?

Numerous secret messaging apps let you chat without revealing personal information or hiding your text messages. These include Yubo, Utopia, Confide, CoverMe, and Wickr Me.

What is the message app that looks like a game?

Messaging apps cleverly disguise their communication features behind a game-like interface, making them less obvious as messaging platforms. Such apps include Plato, HAGO and Yubo.

What is the secret messaging app that looks like a calculator?

Some secret messaging apps that disguise themselves as calculators include Calculator Pro+, Hide It Pro, and Calculator Vault.

What are the key features of the best secret messaging apps?

Some of the common features of the best secret messaging apps include end-to-end encryption, encrypted file sharing, no metadata storage, self-destructing messages, disguised app interface and screenshot protection.

These secret messaging apps that look like games are a great way to keep your conversations private and secure. These applications have evolved powerful security features, such as end-to-end encryption, which makes the messages readable only by you and the recipient. They are available for both Android and iOS devices.

