10 benefits of snake plants: How they improve your health and home

The snake plant, also known as Saint George's sword, mother-in-law's tongue, or viper's bowstring hemp, is a species of flowering plant that is native to West Africa. Snake plants are popular indoor plants due to their hardiness, ease of care, and air-purifying qualities. Discover some of the main health benefits of snake plants in your home.

The snake plant is a species of flowering plant that is native to West Africa. Photo: Grumpy Cow Studios (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Snake plants have grown in popularity in recent years due to their benefits. They are relatively effective in low-light environments, making them an excellent choice for houseplants, beginners, and people looking for a low-maintenance, hard-to-kill houseplant. They also have various health benefits, including filtering indoor air, removing toxic pollutants, and boosting mental health.

Benefits of snake plants

Snake plants, scientifically known as Sansevieria, are not only visually appealing but also have many benefits for your home and overall well-being. They are a favourite among indoor gardeners known for their air-purifying properties and low maintenance requirements. Below are some benefits of snake plants.

1. Air purification

Snake plants are widely known for removing toxins and pollutants from the air, such as CO2, benzene, formaldehyde, xylene, trichloroethylene and toluene, making your indoor environment healthier.

These pollutants are mostly found indoors in cleaning products, central heating, new furniture, and open fires, and they can lead to respiratory problems and other health issues. NASA’s Clean Air Study even identified them as effective in filtering airborne pollutants, leading to cleaner, fresher air at home.

2. Boosting mental health

Keeping snake plants in your home can reduce stress and anxiety. Photo: Adam Yee

Source: Getty Images

The presence of a snake plant in your home can have a profound impact on your mental well-being. They can reduce stress and anxiety. They can also help boost mood, productivity, and cognition, and snake plants are no exception.

The green leaves of snake plants create a peaceful and calming environment, which is helpful for people who work from home, spend a lot of time indoors, or feel stressed or down.

3. Reduces allergies

Indoor pollutants have been linked to many health-related issues, including allergies, asthma, and other respiratory conditions. Snake plants can particularly help reduce the presence of airborne allergens by releasing moisture and purifying the air.

Dust, mould spores, and dander are less likely to circulate in homes with snake plants, which is especially beneficial for those with allergies or respiratory conditions like asthma. Individuals who suffer from allergies can find relief with these plants.

4. Enhancing Feng Shui

According to Feng Shui principles, snake plants attract positive energy into the home. They are believed to protect against negative vibes and promote a sense of balance and well-being.

Snake plants are often placed near entrances or in corners of rooms to promote positive chi flow, a movement of energy within a space. Placing them in certain areas of your home, like the living room or office, can help foster a harmonious environment.

5. Relieves minor physical ailments

Snake plants can indirectly help relieve minor physical ailments, primarily through their air-purifying and humidity-boosting properties. Photo: Inna Luzan

Source: Getty Images

Snake plants can indirectly help relieve minor physical ailments, primarily through their air-purifying and humidity-boosting properties. These plants are believed to heal skin wounds and burns, help flush out parasites, relieve headaches and help strengthen the immune system.

6. Low maintenance

One of the biggest benefits of snake plants is their low-maintenance nature, making them perfect for individuals with busy lifestyles or limited gardening experience. They require minimal watering and can thrive in various lighting conditions, from low light to bright, indirect sunlight.

Snake plants are also drought-tolerant, meaning they can survive for extended periods without water. This makes them an excellent choice for travellers or those who may not have time to care for plants daily. Their hardiness ensures they remain healthy and continue to improve the home environment with little effort.

7. Aesthetics

Snake plants are a popular choice for home decor because they look stylish and modern. Their tall, upright leaves and sleek shape make them a great addition to any room. They fit well with different decorating styles, making living rooms, bedrooms, and offices look better.

These plants can be placed in corners, on shelves, or used as focal points to make a room look more interesting. Their unique appearance adds a touch of nature indoors, helping to create a calm and pleasant atmosphere in your home.

8. Promotes better sleep

Snake plants continue producing oxygen during the night, unlike most plants that reverse this process after sunset. Photo: FeelPic

Source: Getty Images

Famous for improving sleep, the snake plant has earned the nicknames “the bedroom plant” and “oxygen factory.” Snake plants continue producing oxygen at night, unlike most plants that reverse this process after sunset.

This continuous oxygen output makes snake plants particularly effective in bedrooms, where fresh air is essential for improving sleep quality.

9. Reduces indoor humidity levels

Snake plants also help lower indoor humidity, especially in damp areas like bathrooms and kitchens. Excess moisture can lead to mould and mildew growth, which not only looks bad but can also cause health problems. By absorbing moisture from the air, snake plants help maintain a more balanced humidity level.

This natural ability to reduce humidity can also help decrease allergens and irritants in the air, contributing to a healthier and more comfortable living space. Their dehumidifying effect is a simple, natural way to improve air quality indoors.

10. Natural and effective sound absorption

A lesser-known benefit of snake plants is their ability to reduce ambient noise. This makes them useful in noisy urban homes or busy offices. Their thick, dense leaves can help dampen sound, promoting a quieter indoor environment.

This natural sound absorption is especially helpful in spaces prone to echoes or external noise, contributing to a more peaceful and focused atmosphere. Snake plants can improve the overall ambience by minimising distractions from unwanted noise.

Where to place a snake plant for good luck?

You can place your snake plant in the entryway, near your front door, to create a protective barrier against negative energy entering your home. You can also place it in your work area, particularly on your desk, which can promote focus.

Is a snake plant good or bad luck?

Snake plants are thought to bring good luck and positive energy to a space, especially in Feng Shui. They are mostly placed near entrances or in corners of rooms to promote positive chi flow.

Does the snake plant repel snakes?

Snake plants have many benefits, but they cannot keep the snakes away. However, some argue that its spiky leaves keep snakes at bay.

What are some of the snake plant's spiritual benefits?

Snake plants are often believed to have numerous spiritual benefits rooted in various cultural practices and beliefs. Some common spiritual benefits associated with them include acting as an act as a shield or armour against bad energies and promoting positive energy.

Do snake plants need direct sunlight?

No, snake plants do not need direct sunlight. They prefer bright, indirect light and can tolerate low light conditions, making them a great choice for areas with indirect light.

Is snake plant poisonous to humans?

Snake plants are considered to be relatively safe, but they are mildly toxic if consumed. Their leaves contain a poison that can cause swelling and numbness on the tongue if eaten in large doses.

The numerous benefits of snake plants make them an essential addition to any indoor space. They have evergreen sword-shaped leaves that row upright and almost resemble artificial foliage.

Legit.ng recently published an article about flowers that start with A. Flowers have an incredible ability to bring joy, colour, and life to any space. Whether you are an experienced gardener looking for new additions or a flower enthusiast wanting to expand your knowledge, discovering flowers that start with A can be exciting.

There is an abundance of stunning options for flowers that start with A. These beautiful flowers add colour and vibrancy to any garden or floral arrangement and possess unique characteristics that make them truly wonderful. Discover some of the famous flowers that start with A and their significance.

Source: Legit.ng