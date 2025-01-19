The role of Charley Hull's parents and siblings in his successful career

Charley Hull is a celebrated professional golfer who has made waves in the Ladies European and LPGA tours. Behind her success is the unwavering support of her family, particularly her father and mother. Meet Charley Hull's parents and learn how they played a pivotal role in nurturing her talent from an early age.

Charley Hull and her father posing together outdoors (L). Hull in a black high-collar jacket with a badge (R). Photo: @charley.hull on Instagram (modified by author)

Charley Hull's interest in playing golf began when she was two years old, and her passion for the sport has only grown since then. Her achievements include multiple tournament wins and representing Europe in the Solheim Cup. With a supportive family and an inspiring journey, the professional golfer remains a role model for aspiring athletes.

Profile summary

Full name Charley Esmee Hull Gender Female Date of birth 20 March 1996 Age 28 years old (as of January 2025) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Kettering, Northamptonshire, England Current residence Kettering, Northamptonshire, England Nationality British Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in inches 5’6’’ Height in centimetres 168 Weight in pounds 132 Weight in kilograms 60 Body measurements in inches 34-26-35 Body measurements in centimetres 86-66-89 Hair colour Blonde Eye colour Hazel Father Dave Hull Mother Basienka Hull Siblings 2 Relationship status Divorced Ex-partner Ozzie Smith Profession Professional golfer Instagram @charley.hull Facebook @hullcharley

Who are Charley Hull’s parents?

Charley Hull's parents are Dave Hull and Basienka Hull. Her father, Dave, introduced her to golf at age two and played a vital role in shaping her skills. Together, they spent hours practising at Kettering Golf Club, which became a foundation for Hull’s impressive golfing career.

Dave Hull's influence extended beyond just introducing Charley to the sport. At 13, Charley took up homeschooling to focus on golf. Her daily routine involved practising golf in the mornings, spending time with friends after school hours, and studying in the evenings.

Charley's mother, Basienka Hull, has also significantly influenced her life. A former country-level tennis player, Basienka reflects the family’s athletic background and passion for sports.

Did Charley Hull’s father teach her golf?

Dave Hull’s role in Charley Hull’s golfing journey was supportive and instrumental. As a plasterer and casual golfer, Dave recognised Charley’s enthusiasm for golf early on. He chose to encourage her natural passion instead of imposing it on her.

English golfer Carly Frost recalled meeting Charley as a 10-year-old prodigy at Kettering Golf Club. Frost explained how Charley’s determination and talent were apparent even then.

Dave Hull nurtured Charley's skills by providing unique challenges. He gave her a cut-down bladed-style iron to master, believing it would build her confidence with any club.

In a 2023 Golf Monthly interview, Carly Frost described Dave’s dedication:

LET superstar Charley Hull's dad, Dave, has been supporting her from a young age. I first met them when she was a child prodigy aged 10. We played golf together around her home course, Kettering Golf Club, where she had started learning to play golf aged two. It was clear from the outset that it wasn't Dave pushing Charley into golf but the other way around.

She added:

Dave told me that Charley begged him to take her to play golf all the time. It was the only thing she wanted to do. That he himself, a plasterer by trade, was just a casual golfer but he’d seen the spark in his daughter’s eye with a golf club in her hands from a very young age. “She has brilliant golfing hands,” he told me.

Does Charley Hull have a sister?

Charley Hull’s siblings include two half-sisters, Kathryn Newton and Vicky Cuming. Although it is unclear which parent each sister comes from, Charley shares a close bond with both. Charley frequently posts pictures with Kathryn and Vicky on Instagram.

In addition to her sisters, the professional golfer also has a niece who is about three years old. While details about her sisters remain scarce online, her social media highlights their joyful moments together.

FAQs

Charley Hull’s parents have played a critical role in shaping her life and career. Her father, Dave Hull, introduced her to golf early and provided hands-on support, while her mother, Basienka Hull, brought athletic inspiration through her tennis background.

