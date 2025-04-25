Meta says it has deleted millions of fake pages that were engaging in sharp practices on its Facebook platform

According to an email the tech giant sent to Legit.ng, 100 million pages and 23 million impersonating accounts were axed

Meta told Legit.ng that it is working to create an environment where creators who invest in meaningful content are recognised

Meta has pulled down millions of accounts from Facebook according to information sent Legit.ng.

Meta said it is working to improve recognition for genuine creators while demonetising and removing fake accounts and fake pages.

Meta says it is working to improve recognition for genuine creators. Photo credit: Getty Images/Chris Unger, SOPA Images, and NurPhoto.

In an email sent to Legit.ng, the social media giant stated that it has since removed 100 million pages engaging in scripted follows abuse.

Also, Meta said it pulled down 23 million Facebook accounts that are impersonating other people.

The company told Legit.ng it is implementing stronger enforcement against fake engagement and impersonation.

Part of the information reads:

"Meta is scaling its efforts to detect and remove fake accounts and pages coordinating engagement or impersonating others. In 2024 alone, the platform removed over 100 million fake pages engaging in scripted follows abuse and more than 23 million impersonating accounts on Facebook."

Meta working to reward genuine content creators

According to the company, the aim is to reward genuine creators investing in great content while removing fake accounts and pages.

It says:

"Meta has announced a series of new steps aimed at reducing spammy content on Facebook, as part of a broader push to improve the Feed experience and support creators who create and share original engaging content. These updates are designed to ensure that people see fresh, relevant posts while limiting the visibility and monetisation of content that attempts to manipulate distribution or engagement."

Speaking on the measures being implemented by Meta, Oluwasola Obagbemi Head of Communications for Sub-Saharan Africa at Meta said the action taken by the company is based on feedback from users.

She said:

“We’ve heard from users that Facebook Feed doesn’t always surface fresh and engaging content that people enjoy, and spammy posts often crowd out authentic voices. Our goal is to continue creating an environment where creators who invest in meaningful content are recognised and rewarded. These changes are part of our long-term investment in making Facebook a platform where creators can grow and people can connect through high-quality content.”

Meta is the parent company for Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp.

Meta is the parent company for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, Meta AI and recently, Edits.

Founded by Mark Zuckerberg, the giant technology company also recently introduced an editing app called Edits which is aimed at rivaling TikTok's Capcut.

Mark Zuckerberg announces update on WhatsApp

In a related story reported by Legit.ng reported, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg informed netizens that WhatsApp has rolled out a chat filter feature to make the platform even better.

Mark announced the WhatsApp update on his verified Facebook page and shared how it would aid users on the leading social media platform.

The new development sent WhatsApp users into a frenzy as many people described it as a welcome initiative.

