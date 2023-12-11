Brian Tovar’s bio: age, height, birthday, siblings

Brian Tovar is a singer, songwriter, and guitar player from the United States. He is best known as the bass guitarist and backing vocalist of the regional Mexican band Eslabon Armado. Tovar, his brother, and their close friend formed the group in 2017. Tovar’s music has attracted attention to his life, and many want to know him better.

Brian Tovar, Eslabon Armado’s bassist, and his brother Pedro are fervently religious, following a Catholic upbringing. They have credited God for their immense success. For instance, in 2021, Brian Tovar’s brother struggled with creativity when working on a new album. However, after their mother lit 11 candles in prayer, he penned 11 new songs.

Profile summary

Full name Brian Tovar Gender Male Date of birth 8 October 2003 Age 20 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Libra Place of birth Bay Area, California, United States Current residence Patterson, California, United States Nationality American Ethnicity Latino Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5’7” Height in centimetres 170 Weight in pounds 150 Weight in kilograms 68 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Father Pedro Tovar Mother Nelida Osegueraea Siblings 2 Relationship status Single Profession Singer, songwriter, guitarist Instagram @briantovar_

Brian Tovar’s biography

Tovar was born in the Bay Area, California, to parents of Mexican descent. The family later moved to Patterson, California, where they still live.

Who are Brian Tovar’s siblings? The American singer has two siblings, a brother and a sister. His older brother, Pedro Tovar, is a member of the Eslabon Armado musical group. His sister is named Brianna.

The American singer’s mother is Nelida Osegueraea, while his father is Pedro Tovar. Tovar’s mother is a devout Catholic believer, and their family is strongly religious.

The Tovar brothers have had the steady support of their parents, who always believe in them. They took them to concerts and encouraged them when they played at small parties. Pedro Tovar’s dad, as Pedro revealed, always said they would one day be famous.

What is Brian Tovar’s age?

The bass guitarist is 20 years old as of 2023. Brian Tovar was born on 8 October 2003. His zodiac sign is Libra.

Career

Growing up in the Bay Area, Brian and his siblings mostly listened to English music. They were first exposed to regional Mexican music when they found a Spanish radio station. The siblings listened to Banda El Recodo and Banda Ms, introducing them to the banda genre. This was their first foray into regional Mexican music, which sparked their interest.

Brian and his brother Pedro formed the band Eslabon Armado with their friend Gabriel Hidalgo in 2017. Their father suggested the group’s name, which means “a united chain” in Spanish. Brian became the bass guitarist and a backing vocalist. Pedro became the lead singer and a twelve-string guitar player, while Gabriel became a backing vocalist and guitarist.

The trio studied regional Mexican genres like norteño and sierreño. They shortly started sharing videos of themselves singing on YouTube and TikTok.

Shortly after, music executive Ángel del Villar signed them to his label, DEL Records. The group’s debut album, Tu Veneno Mortal, released in 2020, went platinum in the United States. Eslabon Armado won the top Latin group award at the Billboard Music Awards in 2021.

The band has undergone some changes since it was founded. Gabriel Hidalgo left the band in 2020. Ulises González joined in 2021 to play the acoustic guitar. Damian Pacheco, who plays a twelve-string guitar, joined in 2022.

Why did Pedro leave Eslabon Armado?

Pedro didn’t leave the band. However, Gabriel Hidalgo left the band in 2021. Rumours emerged that Hidalgo left because he was dissatisfied. However, Pedro clarified that Hidalgo had left because he had bought a new family house in Los Angeles. Therefore, he would be about 6 to 7 hours away, which was too far to keep up with the band’s schedule.

What is Brian Tovar’s height?

Brian Tovar of the Eslabon Armado musical group is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. He weighs about 150 pounds (68 kilograms).

FAQs

How old is Brian Tovar? He is 20 years old as of 2023. When is Brian Tovar’s birthday? He was born on 8 October 2003. How tall is Brian Tovar? He is approximately 5 feet 7 inches (170 centimetres) tall. Who is Pedro Tovar’s brother? His brother is fellow Eslabon Armado bandmate, Brian Tovar. Why is the group called Eslabon Armado? The name means “a united chain” and was suggested to them by the Tovar brothers’ father. What are the names of Eslabon Armado's group members? The band's current members are Brian, Pedro Tovar, Damian Pacheco, and Ulises González.

Brian Tovar is an American bass guitar player, singer, and songwriter. The Eslabon Armado bassist is a fast-rising star in the regional Mexican music genre. The musician started his musical career in 2017. Since then, he and his bandmates have been recognised as influential figures in regional Mexican music.

