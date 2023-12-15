Steve Lacy’s birthday, age, full name, nationality

Steve Lacy is a record producer, guitarist, bassist, singer, and songwriter from the United States. He is best recognised as a bass guitarist and lead vocalist of the Neo-Soul band famously known as The Internet. He released his first EP, Steve Lacy’s Demo, in 2017. When is Steve Lacy’s birthday?

Steve poses with the Best Progressive R&B Album Award for "Gemini Rights" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Steve Lacy’s single, Bad Habit, appeared on several charts, including the R&B Streaming Songs Chart, after the song went viral on TikTok and received millions of views. The multitalented performer hails from Compton, Los Angeles, United States. Read on to discover more interesting facts about Steve Lacy’s bio.

Profile summary

Full name Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya Famous as Steve Lacy Gender Male Date of birth 23 May 1998 Age 25 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Gemini Place of birth Compton, California, United States Current residence Compton, California, US Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Religion Christianity Sexuality Bisexual Height in feet 6’1” Height in centimetres 183 Weight in pounds 152 Weight in kilograms 69 Hair colour Black Eye colour Black Father Harry Lackritz Mother Sophia Lackritz Siblings 4 Relationship status Single Education Washington Preparatory High School Profession Record producer, guitarist, singer, songwriter Net worth $2 million Instagram @steve.lacy Facebook @Steve Lacy TikTok @steve.lacy YouTube stevelacy119

When is Steve Lacy’s birthday?

Steve Lacy's biography shows the singer was born on 23 May 1998. His zodiac sign is Gemini. The artist was born and raised in Compton, California.

Steve Lacy's age is 25 years old as of 2023. He is an American national of mixed ethnicity. His mother is African-American, and his father was Filipino.

Steve's parents are Harry and Sophia Lackritz. His father passed away when Lacy was ten years old. His mother single-handedly raised him alongside his sisters, Deborah, Valerie, Vage, and Asia Lacy.

Steve poses with the Best Progressive R&B Album Award for "Gemini Rights" in the press room during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez

Source: Getty Images

Asia is a songwriter and lead vocalist of the band Asiatica, while Vage is a dance teacher. Valerie is an elementary dance teacher, actress, braid specialist, and Loctitian at Braids by Vage.

What is Steve Lacy’s full name? His full name is Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya. He started his high school education at Washington Preparatory High School before being schooled privately.

Career

The soul music prodigy developed a passion for music at the age of seven. He gained experience as a guitarist by playing the Guitar Hero video game before playing an actual guitar. While in high school, he joined the school jazz band and met Jameel Burner, a member of the Internet band.

Steve produced his first songs using his iPhone, guitar, and iRig, a plug-in for his guitar. He commenced production with the band's third studio album, Ego Death, which was nominated for Best Urban Contemporary Album at the 58th Annual Grammy Awards.

Consequently, The Internet revealed that its members would release separate projects. Steve featured on the members' separate projects, namely Syd’s album, Fin, and Matt Martins’ album, The Drum Chord Theory. He joined Syd as lead vocalist on Hive Mind, The Internet's fourth studio album.

He also produced Kendrick Lamar’s song, Pride. In 2017, he released his first EP, Steve Lacy's Demo, using programmed drum patterns from Ableton Live and guitar and bass arrangements. He also used his iPhone's built-in mic.

In 2022, his song, Bad Habit, topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart and appeared at number one on several charts, including the R&B Streaming Songs Chart, Alternative Streaming Songs Chart, and Rock Streaming Songs Chart.

The American celebrity has co-written songs for artists such as Solange Knowles and Kendrick Lamar. He has since released more albums, such as Gemini Rights, Apollo XXI, and Lo-Fis. Notably, he recently performed his song Bad Habit at the 65th annual Grammy Awards 2023.

What kind of music does Steve Lacy make?

He produces a genre comprising neo-soul and alternative R&B laced with funk, jazz, indie rock, psychedelic soul, and Lo-fi. The lyricist also infuses a touch of hip-hop in his artistic work.

Is Steve Lacy in a relationship?

Steve Lacy performs onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Photo: Emma McIntyre

Source: Getty Images

Lacy is seemingly single, as he has not disclosed his involvement in a relationship with anyone. However, the hip-hop star has come out as bisexual.

FAQs

How old is Steve Lacy? The American singer is 25 years old as of 2023. He was born on 23 May 1998. What is Steve Lacy's zodiac sign? His zodiac sign is Gemini. What is Steve Lacy's full name? The famous musician was born Steve Thomas Lacy-Moya. Where is Steve Lacy's birthplace? His birthplace is Compton, California, United States. What is Steve Lacy's nationality? The rapper has an American nationality. What is Steve Lacy's sexuality? His sexuality is bisexual.

When is Steve Lacy’s birthday? Steve celebrates his birthday on 23 May every year. The multi-faceted is a fast-rising star in the alternative R&B/hip hop music genre. Since he made his music debut as a solo artist, he has been recognised as an influential figure in the entertainment industry. His notable songs include Bad Habit, Infrunami, Habit and Dark Red.

Legit.ng recently published Lauren Tannehill’s biography. She is a social media influencer, model, and psychologist. She is also widely known as the wife of Ryan Tannehill, the Tennessee Titans NFL quarterback.

Lauren Tannehill enjoys a considerable following on Instagram, where she shares lifestyle pictures and endorses brands. She has been married to Ryan since 2012. The couple has two children and lives in Nashville, Tennessee, United States.

Source: Legit.ng