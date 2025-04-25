A man who stopped paying his tithes said there is something he noticed about his life since taking that decision

He shared what God has done for him since he quit tithing, and opened up about what he does with his money instead

His testimony was met with mixed feelings, with netizens urging him to have a rethink on not tithing

A man, Aklemz Olodogbo, has informed his opened up to his Facebook friends that he no longer pays tithes.

Aklemz, who claims to be a songwriter, said God opened more doors for him since he stopped tithing.

What man does with his money instead

The man, in a Facebook post, said he renders help to those in need with his resources instead of paying tithes. He wrote:

"The truth is, God has opened more doors to me since I stopped paying tithes. All I do is giving those in need the little I can."

Pastor Adeboye apologised for his tithe teaching

Recall that months ago that the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, had tendered an apology for his previous teaching on tithing.

The cleric, before the viral apology, had preached that tithing was a prerequisite to make heaven. Backtracking on his tithing teaching, Adeboye said:

"I’m apologizing for making a mistake. For saying that If you don’t pay tithe, you might not make it to heaven.' I’m sorry, that’s wrong, and it’s not in the Bible. What the Bible says is, 'be at peace with all men, and holiness, without which no man shall see God."

Adeboye's apology sparked reactions from Catholics, Christians and pastors alike, as tithing has been a hot topic in the Nigerian christendom.

Speaking with Legit.ng, a Catholic priest, known online as Fada Kay, faulted Adeboye's apology. In his words:

"I think many of those who carried that story weren't patient enough to finish the video clip. Though he began by saying that he was sorry for teaching that those who don't pay tithe might not make heaven, since the Bible does not teach this, it turned out that his apology was for 'limiting' his members to 10 percent.

"He explained further that some ought to pay more than ten percent. I personally didn't know what to make of the apology from the video clip I saw."

Reactions trail man's tithe testimony

Apostle Amos Eborka said:

"Chai, my son you need to be delivered. Hmmmm."

Godspower Oyor said:

"My friend go and pay your tithe jooor."

Khadija Aliyu said:

"😊 Hmm......all na still tithe ....I think, because u r helping d needy...weldone."

Nigerian footballer says he always pays tithes

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former Manchester United player Odion Ighalo had said he never misses paying his tithe.

The ex-Granada star added that he began tithing during his playing days at Julius Berger in 2005 and has not stopped to date. The 2019 AFCON Golden Boot winner stated that he almost stopped paying his tithe when he joined Chinese club Changchun Yatai in 2017. His statement in part read:

“My first salary when I was playing for Julius Berger in 2005 was ₦15,000. I was 16 years old then. My pastor taught me about tithing, and since then, I have never missed paying my tithe. The devil tried to play with my mind when I saw the amount I had to tithe. When month-end came, I hesitated before sending the money..."

