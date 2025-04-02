A Nigerian lady narrated what happened after she decided to carry her roommate along while going on a date

The lady who narrated the story on TikTok said she finally agreed to go out with a man who had been disturbing her

Shockingly, she later discovered that her roommate allegedly stole the man's phone number and started talking with him

A Nigerian lady said she lost a man who took her out on a date to her roommate.

According to the lady who narrated the story on TikTok, there was a man who was disturbing her, and she decided to go out with him.

In a video, Osazemen said while going on the date, she decided to carry her roommate along, but she has since regretted the decision.

Osazemen said that while on the date, the man took them to a supermarket where he bought some things for them.

However, one day, she discovered that her roommate had allegedly stolen the man's number from her phone and started talking to the man.

Osazemen noted that there was a day the man called her roommate, and she could not pick up her call because she was in the bathroom.

Her roommate asked her to help her pick up the phone and answer the call. Osazemen said the voice she heard was that of the man who took them on a date.

She said her roommate later came to apologise to her, insisting it was the man who was disturbing her.

Osazemen said she learned her lesson never to take a friend along while going on a date.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady snatches her roommate's lover

@chinnytkk said:

"My dear, you had two lucky escapes: you escaped a chronic womanizer, and you escaped a disloyal friend."

Baketo said:

"Your friend has done nothing wrong. You don't want the guy and she want him, Why e dey pain you?"

@cambiasso joe said:

"You are not saying the truth, na you tell am say you wan come with your friend."

@Odiri Okoli said:

"If I ask a girl for a date and she comes with her friend I fit end up with her friend."

@Dr mark said:

"Madam I guess you were playing hard to get that's why."

@The Benegesserit

"You blame the girl? You where not serious."

@Kemy_Blossom said:

"Social media has a way of bringing your current situation to you. Why am I seeing this story when this thing just happened to me?"

@Iledogba Okubi said:

"If you are not ready another person is ready.no time to waste time.this is 20s century."

