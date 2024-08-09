Tobi Amusan has crashed out of the Women's 100m Hurdles at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games

Tobi Amusan will not compete in the Women's 100m Hurdles semifinal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The world record holder finished 3rd in a heat with a time of 12.55s, which was not enough to earn her one of the two non-automatic spots for the final.

Details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng