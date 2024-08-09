Global site navigation

Paris 2024: Tobi Amusan Crashes Out After Finishing 3rd in Women’s 100m Hurdles Semis
Athletics

Paris 2024: Tobi Amusan Crashes Out After Finishing 3rd in Women’s 100m Hurdles Semis

by  Elijah Odetokun 1 min read
  • Tobi Amusan has crashed out of the Women's 100m Hurdles at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games
  • The world record holder finished 3rd in her heat, narrowly missing out on the final slot slatted for Saturday
  • Amusan finished in a time of 12.55s, which was not enough to earn her one of the two non-automatic spots for the finals

Tobi Amusan will not compete in the Women's 100m Hurdles semifinal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

The world record holder finished 3rd in a heat with a time of 12.55s, which was not enough to earn her one of the two non-automatic spots for the final.

Details shortly...

