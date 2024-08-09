Paris 2024: Tobi Amusan Crashes Out After Finishing 3rd in Women’s 100m Hurdles Semis
- Tobi Amusan has crashed out of the Women's 100m Hurdles at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games
- The world record holder finished 3rd in her heat, narrowly missing out on the final slot slatted for Saturday
- Amusan finished in a time of 12.55s, which was not enough to earn her one of the two non-automatic spots for the finals
Tobi Amusan will not compete in the Women's 100m Hurdles semifinal at the ongoing Paris 2024 Olympic Games.
The world record holder finished 3rd in a heat with a time of 12.55s, which was not enough to earn her one of the two non-automatic spots for the final.
Details shortly...
Source: Legit.ng
