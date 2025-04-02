The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has released the list of airlines with the highest theft cases in Nigeria

The authority disclosed that the report also listed airlines with the highest incidents of reported discourtesy

Air Peace led the pack among Nigerian airlines with the highest number of thefts on its aircraft

Aviation experts, including airline operators, have raised an alarm in recent times over the rising cases of theft on domestic and international flights involving passengers.

Passengers have also complained and reported that luggage and items on overhead bins have gone mission on several occasions.

Airlines with the highest thefts on international routes

As airlines increase the fees on checked baggage, passengers have begun using larger bags as carry-ons, packing more valuables.

In its Executive Summary on domestic and international flights, the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) named airlines and the number of thefts and discourtesies on the Nigerian route.

According to NCCA, Royal Air leads with the highest number of theft and discourtesy incidents on international flights, with 58 cases out of 473 flights operated in 2024.

Qatar Air recorded 47 cases of theft and discourtesy out of 1,375 flights, while Egypt Air had 47 cases of theft out of 820 flights, and Ethiopian Air had 38 cases out of 1,197 flights in 2024.

Turkish Airlines recorded 28 incidents out of 582 flights, and Taac Angola recorded 23 cases out of 225 flights in the review period.

Airlines with the highest thefts on domestic routes

On domestic flights, Air Peace topped the list with 404 cases out of 15,413 flights operated within the period. Arik Air had 396 cases out of 10,699 flights, Dana Air recorded 316 cases out of 1,446 flights, and Aero Contractors recorded 270 thefts out of 4,599 flights.

Others are Ibom Air with 238 cases out of 7,856 flights, Green Africa recorded 170 cases out of 4,215 flights, and United Nigeria Airlines recorded 131 theft and discourtesy incidents out of 7,794 flights.

Max Air recorded 84 cases out of 4,783 flights, overland recorded 52 thefts and discourtesy cases out of 3.407 flights, and NG Eagle had 35 cases out of 1,166 flights in the period under review.

Operators advise passengers

BusinessDay reports that airline operators and the NCAA have advised passengers to stow their carry-on bags in overhead bins directly across the aisle from their seats to avoid theft and allow them to monitor the luggage properly.

They are also asked to turn their bags upside down to make it challenging for thieves to remove items.

Enugu State floats new airline

The development comes as Enugu State launched Enugu Air to increase air traffic to the state.

The Regional Manager of East Airports and Manager of Akanu Ibiam International Airport (AIIA), Hillary Umunna, has revealed that the new Enugu Air, Nigeria’s newest state-owned airline after Ibom Air, will boost passenger traffic, increase revenue for the Nigerian government and create employment in the aviation industry.

An aircraft belonging to Enugu Air was received at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport on Friday, March 28, 2024.

Enugu Air to boost economic activities

According to Umunna, the government expects a positive effect on the state and southeast area, fostering trade, tourism, and business growth.

He said one of the goals of the Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) is to sustain and expand partnerships that will make the state a strategic aviation hub.

The AIIA manager, who worked with the Cross River state government to unveil Cally Air as Calabar Airport Manager, disclosed that the airport has taken several steps to ensure that most of the ICAO operational and regulatory needs were met.

Engugu Air has met the requirements

He disclosed that the requirements include infrastructure enhancements, improved ground handling services, security reinforcements and compliance with international safety and operational standards.

Also, Umunna said the authorities have streamlined coordination between stakeholders to boost smooth operations for the new airline.

He said he was elated to welcome Enugu Air to AIIA, stressing that its presence will enhance connectivity and boost economic activities as it aligns with the airport’s vision of making the state the preferred aviation hub for the south-east.

Air Peace offers a discount to students

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigeria’s largest carrier, Air Peace, has announced a 15% fare discount for students on Nigeria-London flights.

The airline asked students enrolled full-time at accredited institutions in the UK, Europe, the US and Canada to take advantage of its exclusive 15% discount on economy tickets for flights between Nigeria and London.

Ejike Ndiulo, Air Peace’s head of corporate communications, disclosed that the offer presents an excellent opportunity for parents and students preparing for the summer return from school to Nigeria.

