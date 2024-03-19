What's the world's largest eagle? Top 10 biggest majestic birds

Eagles are known to be impressively large birds of prey in terms of weight, length and wingspan. These majestic birds have heavy heads, beaks, and large wingspans for grasping and killing prey. Did you know an eagle’s eyesight is around five times better than a human’s? Discover some of the world's largest eagles and their interesting facts.

Steller’s Sea eagle (L), Harpy eagle (C), and Golden eagle (R). Photo: Mihail1981, Barry B. Doyle, Haideri (modified by author)

We strive to provide our readers valuable insights and information through our various rankings and lists. We used data from DinoAnimals.com, HowStuffWorks, One Earth, WorldAtlas, Africa Freak, and other publicly available data to analyse the eagles' sizes.

Top 10 world's largest eagles

Eagles are remarkably agile and can reach impressive speeds when diving or chasing prey. The Harpy Eagle (Harpia harpyja) and the Steller's Sea Eagle (Haliaeetus pelagicus) are among the largest eagle species. Look at these top 10 eagles that cut across the sky in one of the most majestic ways.

Species Weight (kg/lbs) Length (cm/in) Haast’s eagle (Harpagornis moorei) Up to 18 kg (40 lbs) Up to 150 cm (59 inches) Steller’s Sea eagle 4.9 – 9.5 kg (11 – 21 lbs) Up to 100 cm (39 inches) Harpy Eagle (Harpia harpyja) Up to 9 kg (20 lbs) 87–109 cm (34.3–42.9 inches) Philippine Eagle Up to 8 kg (18 lbs) Up to 105 cm (41 inches) White-Tailed eagle 4.1 – 7.5 kg (9.0 – 16.5 lbs) Up to 94 cm (37 inches) Martial eagle (Polemaetus bellicosus) 3 – 6.3 kg (6.6 – 13.9 lbs) Up to 88 cm (35 inches) American bald eagle 3.1 – 7.2 kg (6.8 – 15.9 lbs) Up to 100 cm (39 inches) Verreaux’s eagle 3 – 4 kg (6.6 – 8.8 lbs) Up to 90 cm (35 inches) Wedge-tailed eagle 3.2 – 9 kg (7.1 – 19.8 lbs) Up to 1.1 m (43 inches) Golden eagle 3.2 – 7 kg (7.1 – 15.4 lbs) Up to 100 cm (39 inches)

1. Haast’s eagle (Harpagornis moorei)

The Haast’s eagle went extinct in about AD 1400. Photo: @canterburymuseum, @terencetimetraveller on Facebook (modified by author)

Weight: Up to 18 kg (40 lbs)

Up to 18 kg (40 lbs) Wingspan: Up to 3 m (10 ft)

Up to 3 m (10 ft) Length: Up to 150 centimetres (59 inches)

Up to 150 centimetres (59 inches) Location: South Island, New Zealand (extinct)

The Haast’s eagle, scientifically known as Hieraaetus moorei, is a raptor species from the South Island of New Zealand. It was the world's largest eagle in weight, as they recorded a maximum weight of 18 kilograms (40 lbs). The Haast’s eagles were also the largest eagles in the world by wingspan that shot up to 3 metres (10 ft).

2. Steller’s Sea eagle

Steller’s Sea eagles mostly have dark brown to black plumage. Photo: Hokkaidolover

Weight: 4.9 – 9.5 kg (11 – 21 lbs)

4.9 – 9.5 kg (11 – 21 lbs) Wingspan: 2 – 2.5 m (6.6 – 8.2 ft)

2 – 2.5 m (6.6 – 8.2 ft) Length: Up to 100 cm (39 in)

Up to 100 cm (39 in) Average lifespan: 20-25 years in the wild

20-25 years in the wild Location: Eastern Russia, Korea, Japan, and northeastern China

The Steller’s Sea eagle is scientifically known as Haliaeetus pelagicus. They are considered the most powerful and aggressive of their closest relatives, the bald and the white-tailed sea raptors. These gigantic birds mostly have dark brown to black plumage. Their median upper-wing coverts, under-wing coverts, thighs, under-tail coverts, and tails have strongly contrasting white.

3. Harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja)

Harpy eagles mainly nest on silk-cotton (kapok) trees. Photo: Kevin Schafer

Weight: Up to 9 kg (20 lbs) (females are larger than males)

Up to 9 kg (20 lbs) (females are larger than males) Wingspan: Up to 2.25 m (7.4 ft)

Up to 2.25 m (7.4 ft) Length: 87–109 centimetres (34.3–42.9 inches)

87–109 centimetres (34.3–42.9 inches) Average lifespan: 25-35 years

25-35 years Location: Tropical rainforests of Central and South America

The harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) is considered one of the most powerful and strongest eagles in the world. These raptors feed on sloths, opossums, and monkeys. The colouration of its plumage is a combination of shades and gradients of black, grey, and white. Harpy pairs reproduce every 2 or 3 years and lay 1 or 2 eggs.

4. Philippine eagle (Pithecophaga jefferyi)

Philippine eagles have blue-grey eyes and brown back feathers with a white underside. Photo: Cavan Images/Per-Andre Hoffmann

Weight: Up to 8 kg (18 lbs)

Up to 8 kg (18 lbs) Wingspan: Up to 2.2 m (7.2 ft)

Up to 2.2 m (7.2 ft) Length: Up to 105 cm (3 ft 5 in)

Up to 105 cm (3 ft 5 in) Average lifespan: 26-30 years

26-30 years Location: Rainforests of the Philippines

They are one of the rarest birds in the world, with an estimated population of less than 500. As their name suggests, these raptors are found only in the rainforests of the Philippines. The giant Philippine eagle’s weight is approximately 8 kilograms (18 lbs). It is one of the largest eagles in the world in terms of wingspan and length.

5. White-Tailed eagle

White-Tailed eagles are mostly found in Eurasia and parts of North America. Photo: Manuel ROMARIS

Weight: 4.1 – 7.5 kg (9.0 – 16.5 lbs)

4.1 – 7.5 kg (9.0 – 16.5 lbs) Wingspan: Up to 2.5 m (8.2 ft)

Up to 2.5 m (8.2 ft) Length: Up to 94 cm (37 in)

Up to 94 cm (37 in) Average lifespan: Up to 35 years

Up to 35 years Location: Eurasia and parts of North America

These white-tailed birds of prey have brown body plumage with a conspicuously pale head and neck. These raptors weigh between 4.1 to 7.5 kilograms (9.0 – 16.5 lbs). What do white-tailed eagles eat? These gigantic raptors eat fish, various birds, rabbits and hares. These majestic birds of prey can live for 20 to 25 years on average in the wild and up to 42 years in captivity.

6. Martial eagle (Polemaetus bellicosus)

Martial eagles are found in Sub-Saharan Africa. Photo: Nicholas_dale

Weight: 3 – 6.3 kg (6.6 – 13.9 lbs)

3 – 6.3 kg (6.6 – 13.9 lbs) Wingspan: Up to 2.6 m (8.5 ft)

Up to 2.6 m (8.5 ft) Length: Up to 88 cm (35 in)

Up to 88 cm (35 in) Average lifespan: Up to 30 years

Up to 30 years Location: Sub-Saharan Africa

The Martial birds of prey, also known as Polemaetus bellicosus, are found in the savannah and thornbush areas of Sub-Saharan Africa. How strong is a martial eagle? These raptors are the largest African raptors capable of knocking an adult man off his feet. These birds weigh approximately 3 to 6.3 kilograms (6.6 – 13.9 lbs).

7. American bald eagle

American bald eagles live up to 30 years. Photo: Adam Jones

Weight: 3.1 – 7.2 kg (6.8 – 15.9 lbs)

3.1 – 7.2 kg (6.8 – 15.9 lbs) Wingspan: Up to 2.0 m (6.6 ft)

Up to 2.0 m (6.6 ft) Length: Up to 100 cm (39 in)

Up to 100 cm (39 in) Average lifespan: Up to 30 years

Up to 30 years Location: North America

These birds of prey are one of the biggest eagles in the world compared to humans. Its average wingspan, positioned next to an adult human male of an average height of 5 ft 9 inches, is taller by approximately 8 inches. These birds can live long, as the oldest recorded one in the wild was at least 38 years old.

8. Verreaux’s eagle

Verreaux’s eagles mostly live near mountain ranges, rocky outcrops, caves, and ravines. Photo: RoseABC

Weight: 3 – 4 kg (6.6 – 8.8 lbs)

3 – 4 kg (6.6 – 8.8 lbs) Wingspan: Up to 2.3 m (7.5 ft)

Up to 2.3 m (7.5 ft) Length: Up to 90 cm (35 in)

Up to 90 cm (35 in) Average lifespan: Up to 40 years

Up to 40 years Location: Sub-Saharan Africa

Scientifically known as Aquila verreauxii, they are large raptors mainly found in Sub-Saharan Africa. These birds of prey hunt other animals for food, including hyraxes, hedgehogs, mole rats, ground squirrels, gamebirds, reptiles, vervet monkeys, and weasels. These raptors weigh approximately 3 to 4 kilograms (6.6 – 8.8 lbs) and have a length of up to 90 centimetres (35 inches).

9. Wedge-tailed eagle

Wedge-tailed eagles spend much of the day perching in trees, rocks or similar exposed lookout sites. Photo: Andrew Haysom

Weight: 3.2 – 9 kg (7.1 – 19.8 lbs)

3.2 – 9 kg (7.1 – 19.8 lbs) Wingspan: Up to 3 m (9.8 ft)

Up to 3 m (9.8 ft) Length: Up to 1.1 m (43 in)

Up to 1.1 m (43 in) Average lifespan: Up to 30 years

Up to 30 years Location: Australia, New Guinea, and parts of Indonesia

The wedge-tailed bird of prey (Aquila audax) is Australia's largest bird of prey. This gigantic bird is susceptible to human disturbance at the nest, which may even lead to the abandonment of the young. Most of these birds of prey are black but can appear tar to charcoal brown depending on the species variation.

10. Golden eagle

Golden eagles are dark brown, with lighter golden-brown plumage on their heads and necks. Photo: Jan Markussen/500px

Weight: 3.2 – 7 kg (7.1 – 15.4 lbs)

3.2 – 7 kg (7.1 – 15.4 lbs) Wingspan: Up to 2.3 m (7.5 ft)

Up to 2.3 m (7.5 ft) Length: Up to 100 cm (39 in)

Up to 100 cm (39 in) Average lifespan: Up to 30 years

Up to 30 years Location: Eurasia, North Africa, North America

They are one of the largest and fastest animals. These birds of prey are dark brown, with lighter golden-brown plumage on their heads and necks. They use their sharp talons to snatch up rabbits, marmots, and ground squirrels. How strong is a golden eagle? These birds of prey can carry up to 8 pounds during flight and have a strong grip strength enough to pop a car tyre.

What's the biggest eagle in the world?

Some of the largest eagles in the world are the Haast, Philippine, Steller's Sea, Martial and Harpy eagles.

Which is bigger, the Harpy or the Philippine eagle?

The harpy eagle is larger in weight and bulkier than the Philippine raptor. It weighs up to 9 kilograms (20 lbs) compared to the Philippine eagle, which weighs up to 8 kilograms (18 lbs). Female Philippine raptors have an average length of 105 cm (3 ft 5 in), while the Harpy eagle ranges between 87 to 109 centimetres (34.3–42.9 inches).

Which eagle is the strongest?

The Harpy eagle (Harpia harpyja) is considered one of the strongest and most powerful raptors in the world. The bird’s talons can exert several hundred pounds of pressure (over 50 kilograms), crushing its prey’s bones.

The world's largest eagles are used as national symbols for various countries. They control the numbers of smaller animals and contribute to a balanced ecosystem. These majestic birds of prey also attract ecotourists and nature enthusiasts worldwide.

