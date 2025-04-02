Suspended Kogi senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan has denied allegations that her recent visit to her hometown was a political event

The senator, in a statement, clarified that the homecoming was not a rally, but it was solely to celebrate Sallah with her constituents

Akpoti-Uduaghan expressed gratitude for the overwhelming support, assuring her constituents of her commitment to their welfare and development

The Senator representing Kogi Central, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, has dismissed allegations that her recent visit to her hometown was a political gathering.

She clarified that her trip to Kogi state on Monday, March 31, 2025, was purely to celebrate Sallah with her constituents and had no political undertones.

As reported by The Nation on Wednesday, April 2, 2025, Akpoti-Uduaghan spoke while responding to the claims that she paid attendees to be present at the event—an assertion she described as baseless and misleading.

“This was a celebration of unity and shared love, not politics,” Akpoti-Uduaghan stated.

“The people who welcomed me did so of their own free will, and I deeply appreciate their sacrifice.”

Despite a government-imposed restriction on vehicular movement, thousands of supporters trekked long distances through bush paths to receive her with a rousing welcome.

The senator, who arrived via chopper, was met with overwhelming cheers.

‘I'm humbled by the love and support of my people’

Speaking on the development, Akpoti-Uduaghan emphasised that the crowd consisted of residents from the five local government areas that make up Kogi Central, representing less than 3 percent of her overall supporters.

She noted that the turnout was a testament to her enduring influence in the region.

Expressing gratitude for the massive show of support, Akpoti-Uduaghan reassured constituents of her dedication to their welfare.

The suspended senator said:

“Your presence here today, despite the challenges, humbles me.”

“It only strengthens my resolve to continue working tirelessly for the progress of our land.”

Natasha alleges Yahaya Bello, Akpabio behind fake recall

Legit.ng reported that Akpoti-Uduaghan accused Senate President Akpabio and ex-Governor Yahaya Bello of sponsoring a fraudulent recall petition against her.

Thousands of Kogi Central constituents defied a government rally ban to welcome the senator, signaling strong grassroots support.

The lawmaker links the recall attempt to Bello’s EFCC corruption case, vowing to resist political intimidation.

