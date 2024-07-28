A Nigerian boy, Ekong Jedidiah, who sat for the Cambridge Assessment International Education and had straight As has caught the attention of many people

The video, which was shared by the boy’s sister, showed that he had A1's in Mathematics, English Language, Additional Mathematics, and Physics

The boy, who is a brilliant chap, also scored 358 in the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME)

Nigerian boy passes Cambridge exam. Photo credit: @re_joice

Source: TikTok

His impressive performance included top grades in Mathematics, English Language, Additional Mathematics, and Physics.

Notably, Jedidiah also excelled in other crucial exams. He scored an impressive 358 in the recently concluded Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UMTE) organised by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) in 2024. The video was posted by @re_joice.

Kid scores 8 A1’s in WAEC, gets 350 in JAMB

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young boy, Adeogun Kehinde Oreoluwa, has been praised online for his sterling academic performance in both WAEC and United Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

According to Elufowora Eluyemi Lateef on Facebook, the student finished from OTA Total Academy School in Ogun state.

In his WAEC, he cleared all his papers with eight A1's and one B. The young boy has applied to study engineering at Covenant University.

Source: Legit.ng