Young Man Moves to Canada, Shares His Room Transformation in First Three Days
A young man who recently relocated to Canada shared a viral video documenting his first three days in the new country.
In the initial clip, he showcased his room, highlighting a cosy bed that provided him with the much-needed rest after his move.
Just three days later, he revealed the impressive transformation of his room, now featuring a larger and even more comfortable bed.
The changes reflected the significant progress he had made in settling into his new life. The video was posted by @kwameseeker01.
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Benza0419 said:
“I come like the first day pass the days.”
Loyalson16 wrote:
“Lol na so e easy well congrats.”
Asa Odogwu commented:
“More wins this land will favour you.”
Mr Seeker:
“You already know I can see ur flags.”
Loiusa:
“If u can do this in 3 days time den 1 yr u will buy a hole country.”
Happiness is free:
“Oh God please grant him his wish so that he can take me to Canada.”
Mr Seeker:
“Beginning is always hard.”
Bigails Ruthford:
“Better days ahead Bro.”
User8398374939:
“We wll over come, great things take tim bro.”
Saxco737:
“All the best bro.”
Blackfilledress:
“More is coming.”
Herfavorite51:
“More of this to come.”
Tamil:
“5 years after I hopefully wish u can buy big house.”
Teetastybudcuisine:
“First day was so weird... The kids slept on a bed borrowed from our neighbor, while we the parents slept on the floor.”
