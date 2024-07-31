A young man who relocated to Canada showed how he lived in the first three days in a foreign country in a video that went viral

A young man who recently relocated to Canada shared a viral video documenting his first three days in the new country.

In the initial clip, he showcased his room, highlighting a cosy bed that provided him with the much-needed rest after his move.

Just three days later, he revealed the impressive transformation of his room, now featuring a larger and even more comfortable bed.

The changes reflected the significant progress he had made in settling into his new life. The video was posted by @kwameseeker01.

Watch the video here:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Benza0419 said:

“I come like the first day pass the days.”

Loyalson16 wrote:

“Lol na so e easy well congrats.”

Asa Odogwu commented:

“More wins this land will favour you.”

Mr Seeker:

“You already know I can see ur flags.”

Loiusa:

“If u can do this in 3 days time den 1 yr u will buy a hole country.”

Happiness is free:

“Oh God please grant him his wish so that he can take me to Canada.”

Mr Seeker:

“Beginning is always hard.”

Bigails Ruthford:

“Better days ahead Bro.”

User8398374939:

“We wll over come, great things take tim bro.”

Saxco737:

“All the best bro.”

Blackfilledress:

“More is coming.”

Herfavorite51:

“More of this to come.”

Tamil:

“5 years after I hopefully wish u can buy big house.”

Teetastybudcuisine:

“First day was so weird... The kids slept on a bed borrowed from our neighbor, while we the parents slept on the floor.”

Source: Legit.ng