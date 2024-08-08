A Nigerian man who was at the Paris Olympics 2024 shared how he was able to travel from one place to the other without spending a dime

The man revealed that transportation in Paris is very expensive, with a 10 minutes drive going for N17,000, so he devised a way to save cost

He said he subscribed to mobile data and then used his Google map, which tells him how long the destination is as well as guides him to the location

Nigerian man at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Instead of shelling out for expensive rides, he subscribed to mobile data and relied on Google Maps for navigation.

The app not only guided him to his destinations but also provided him with accurate travel times, allowing him to move around the city without breaking the bank. The video was posted by @ademolavictortv.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to the man's video

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

AKA said:

“When Naija go ever be like this?”

Thebofbrand on IG wrote:

“Seeing Paris through your camera.”

Ademola Aderonke commented:

“Fitness walk, Dr Ademola you're doing great, Anyway Paris is a beautiful city.”

Eludiq:

“Nice vlog.”

Nnaemeka Nwelekwe:

“Quite detailed.”

IJ_Sammy:

“Without the card, it cost 4 euros this season on a single trip.”

Manuel Aluyor:

“Imagine falling asleep on the train and missing your stop.”

Buju12:

“God don bless you.”

Mazaline:

“Sorry how did get the e-sim?”

Osi-efa Adedoyin:

“Baby waka du dud dudu.”

Akinola Olamide:

“Paris, more to go egbon.”

