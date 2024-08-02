A Nigerian lady currently serving as a corps member shared her experience on clearance day, noting that the highlight of her day was meeting Nigerian comedian Papa James

In a video clip, she narrated the challenges she faced while searching for her documents but she eventually found them with the help of her friends

Clearance day in the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) is a monthly process where serving corps members confirm their presence at their designated place of primary assignment

A Nigerian lady completing her NYSC service shared a recent experience from her clearance day, highlighting the unexpected delight of meeting popular comedian Papa James.

In a video, she described the chaos of trying to locate her documents, which made the day feel quite overwhelming.

Corper goes for clearance

Source: TikTok

Corps member overcomes clearance day challenges

Thankfully, with the support of her friends, she was able to find them and complete the process.

For those unfamiliar, clearance day is a monthly requirement for NYSC members to confirm their attendance and active participation at their assigned places of primary duty. The video was posted by @fesqou.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Haruna Momoh said:

“Thats PA James.”

Fesquo responded:

“Yeah, I made a mistake in the recording.”

BforBukola:

“That's pa james.”

Fesquo:

“It was an error.”

Reviews_withgina:

“It’s pa James actually. Omo I can imagine clearance stress for nysc.”

Chairman83:

“You look like his daughter.”

Fesquo89:

“You never can tell.”

Otunba Makanaki:

“That’s Pa James miss.”

Tomisin795:

“Ikeja 1 and stress 5&6. Thank God I’m done na everyday I dey pray that time.”

Amanda Grant:

“So this is what you people pass through.Thank God I ghost mine during the time I served.”

Uncle MO:

“Na you no sharp, why you no pass thru back door? Like Connection?”

Fesquo:

“They send people back sometimes.”

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that an NYSC corper serving at her place of primary assignment narrated the things she often enjoyed.

NYSC corps member shares her experience

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an NYSC corper serving at her place of primary assignment narrated the things she often enjoyed, which went viral on TikTok.

In the clip, the lady said her PPA serves her different variety of food and extensively shared all the food she has been given at the place.

The lady corper showed that she was having fun and was extremely satisfied with where she was serving.

Source: Legit.ng