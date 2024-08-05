Two young women who graduated alongside their best friends were honoured by the staff member leading the ceremony

In the video, the pair, dressed in their graduation gowns, are visibly overjoyed as the staff member acknowledges their close friendship

The graduates, who both achieved first-class honours, shared their excitement as they collected their certificates together, embracing each other with joy

Friends graduate together. Photo credit: @londonmetuni

Source: TikTok

The ladies also graduated with first class and went together to collect their certificate with excitement and hugs. The video was posted by @londonmetuni.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Alec Feldman said:

“But wait why is Siri doing your graduation ceremony?”

Queenlaurry:

“The fact that they both graduated with first class honors even made this video more beautiful to watch.”

Darimi:

“This is so beautiful I’m cryingg.”

Little Miss:

“Y'all do masters in filmmaking?”

LondonMetropolitan:

“We have a Documentary Film Production MA (master’s) course!”

Ruu🇵🇸:

“Now I have to have this.”

Ife77362:

“This is friendship goals.”

Joshua Aganbi805:

“I love this.”

Onyi Beke:

“The shivers that went through.”

Ola:

“Both with first class,I love ittt.”

Adéniké:

“Both with first class Honors.”

Randouf:

“I'm so proud of them.”

Jessy_derajay:

“Congratulations GIRLSSSSS.”

Source: Legit.ng