Philip Rivers’ children: how many kids does the footballer have?

Philip Rivers is a former American football player famous for playing for the San Diego Los Angeles Chargers. He has built a successful career as an athlete and is well known for playing for popular teams like Indianapolis Colts and NC State Wolfpack football. As a result of his fame, fans are curious to know more about his personal life, especially Philip Rivers’ children.

Quarterback Philip Rivers gives a thumbs-up on the sidelines in the second half of their game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on December 13, 2020. Photo: Chris Unger

Source: Getty Images

Philip Rivers was born in Decatur, Alabama, United States of America. The football player started participating officially in games in 1994. Being an NFL player for 17 years, he has won multiple awards like ACC Player of the Year 2004, NFL completion percentage leader of the Year 2003, and NFL passing yards leader of 2010.

Profile summary

Full name Philip Michael Rivers Gender Male Date of birth 8 December 1981 Age 41 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Sagittarius Place of birth Decatur, Alabama, United States of America Current residence Fairhope, AL, USA Nationality American Ethnicity White Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 6'5'' Height in centimetres 196 Weight in pounds 227 Weight in kilograms 103 Hair colour Light brown Eye colour Light brown Mother Joan Father Steve Siblings 2 Marital status Married Wife Tiffany Children 9 School Athens High School College North Carolina University Profession Footballer

Philip Rivers' children

How many kids does Philip Rivers have? The American footballer has nine children with his wife, Tiffany. They met when they were in junior high school. The couple married in 2001 and has nine children, two sons and seven daughters.

Are all Philip Rivers' kids his? Yes, all are his biological children. In July 2023, Philip Rivers and his wife announced they were expecting a tenth child, a son, in October 2023. Below are Philip Rivers’ kids.

Halle

Halle Rivers is Philip Rivers’ oldest child. She was born on 6 July 2002 in San Diego, California, United States of America. At the time of her birth, Philip and his wife were still in college. Halle is 21 years old as of 2023. She enjoys tennis, and her father describes her as quiet and strong.

Caroline

Caroline is the American footballer’s second child. She was born in 2005 after her father joined the San Diego Chargers. Caroline loves sports like her father. Her father describes her as a strong-willed go-getter.

Grace

Grace was born in 2006, a year after Caroline. She is a tennis and basketball player like her elder sister, Halle. Her father describes her as a child who can be comfortable with whatever she is doing and a wise child.

Gunner

Gunner Rivers is Philip and Tiffany's first son, born in 2008. He loves sports like his father and loves all kinds of professional sports. Gunner is in his 9th grade and is doing a great job in the field like his father.

Philip Rivers is proud of his son whenever he watches him playing on the field. He said it is a little scary watching Gunner throw the football in the field. Gunner shares a moniker with his father, wearing No. 17 like him.

In 2022, he threw a 50-yard touchdown pass and completed a two-point pass late in the Cardinals' 45.8 victory. This motion was similar to his father's as an NFL player. He is expected to start at quarterback as a freshman for his dad's St. Michael Catholic football team this fall.

What happened to Gunner Rivers? He was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes when he was five years old. To manage the illness, their son needs an injection every day, and according to his mother, they have adjusted to that.

Gunner's parents opened up about their son's condition and hoped to raise awareness so people could understand more about the illness. Gunner was diagnosed with disease at a young age, and now he is steady, and it has become part of their life.

Sarah

Sarah Rivers is Philip's fifth child and the fourth daughter. She was born in 2010 and is about 12 years old as of 2023. She got a big personality and loves to talk to people. She is the only child in her family who had not yet found her sport until 2020, when she took up swimming. She is now into swimming and enjoys it and is doing well.

Peter

The American football player and his wife welcomed their sixth child, Peter, in 2011. Peter loves sports like baseball and golf. He also enjoys hunting and fishing. Peter is organized and loves to help his father with activities at home. He is about 11 years old as of 2023.

Rebecca

Rebecca, or Becca, as her family loves to call her, was born in on 28 October 2013. She is nine years old as of 2023. She is strong-willed like her elder sister, Caroline, a trait which her father believes can take them far.

Clare

Clare is Philip Rivers' 8th child. She was born on 28 October 2015. She shares a birthday with her sister Rebecca. She is 7 years old as of July 2023. She does gymnastics.

Anna

Anna was born on 26 March 2019. Her birth was announced on Twitter by Los Angeles Chargers. She is 4 years old as of 2023. She is a book lover.

Philip Rivers’ family

The former American football player was born into a family of four. His parents are Steve and Joan Rivers. His father was a football coach. He was known as the coach of Decatur High's football team, and his mother was a teacher. Does Philip Rivers have siblings? Yes, he has two siblings, Stephen and Anna.

FAQs

Who is Philip Rivers? He is a former American footballer famous for playing for popular teams like the Chargers and Indianapolis Colts. Where is Philip Rivers from? He was born in Decatur, Alabama, United States of America. Who did Philip Rivers marry? The American football quarterback married Tiffany in 2001. How many children does Philip Rivers have? He has nine children and is expecting a tenth child in October 2023. Who is Philip Rivers' brother? He has a brother whose name is Stephen Rivers. Who are Philip Rivers' kids? His children are Halle, Caroline, Grace, Gunner, Sarah, Peter, Rebecca, Clare and Anna. How old is Philip Rivers? He is 41 years old as of 2023.

Philip Rivers is known for his career as a football quarterback. He has played in the National Football League for 17 seasons. He is married to Tiffany, and they have nine children. Philip Rivers' children also love sports and participate in sports like basketball, tennis and football.

