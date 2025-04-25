Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is set to make a decision over his international future in the coming weeks

The former Fulham centre-back is eligible to represent England by birth and Nigeria through his parents

Nigeria Football Federation have scheduled a new round of discussions to secure the defender for Super Eagles

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo is reportedly set to snub England and commit his international future to Nigeria after years of reluctance.

Adarabioyo is one of the many foreign-born Nigeria-eligible players that the NFF have been courting as they continually seek to strengthen the Super Eagles squad.

Tosin Adarabioyo celebrates wildly after Pedro Neto scored a late winner for Chelsea against his former club. Photo by Visionhaus.

Source: Getty Images

He was reportedly close to committing his future last year, but a move to Chelsea gave him cold feet, as he thought it could boost his chances of playing for England.

He is close to the end of his first season at Stamford Bridge, and despite four international breaks during that time, he has yet to receive a Three Lions call-up.

Adarabioyo set to commit to Nigeria

According to Sports Boom, Adarabioyo is on the verge of pledging his international allegiance to Nigeria and giving up on an England call-up that has refused to come.

The report added that a meeting has been scheduled with the player, coach Eric Chelle and NFF delegations at the end of the European season and will be held in London.

Chelle sees him as a vital defensive addition to the Super Eagles, and is pushing the NFF to reignite discussions with the Unity Cup and FIFA World Cup qualifier coming up.

The Manchester City academy graduate will solve a problem in the team, with captain William Troost-Ekong, Semi Ajayi and Kenneth Omeruo all nearing the end of their international careers.

He could reunite with former teammate Calvin Bassey in the heart of the Eagles' defence as Chelle braces for the overhauling of the defensive unit.

The NFF in previous attempts through Augustine Eguavoen in 2022 and Jose Peseiro in 2023 have met the defender, but the meetings were unproductive.

Adarabioyo’s performance for Chelsea

He ran down his contract at Fulham and made a switch down the road to join Chelsea as a free agent, having also had interests from Newcastle and Manchester United.

As noted by Transfermarkt, he has featured 33 times for the Blues this season across the Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup and UEFA Europa Conference League.

26 of his 33 appearances have come as a starter, completing the 90 minutes in 23 of those games. He has scored four goals across all competitions except the Carabao Cup, in which he played once before Chelsea were eliminated.

Tosin Adarabioyo escaped a red card despite a professional last-man foul on Diogo Jota during Chelsea's 2-1 loss to Liverpool. Photo by Paul Ellis/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Some of his performances, especially the 2-1 loss to Liverpool at Anfield, have come under scrutiny. Regardless, he has been praised for his leadership skills in the dressing room.

Adarabioyo addresses Nigerian roots

Legit.ng previously reported that Adarabioyo addressed his Nigerian roots during a recent interview and admitted that he was raised the Nigerian way despite being born in England.

He noted that his upbringing is different to how it is supposed to be for someone living in England, and noted that down to the food, he is truly a Nigerian.

